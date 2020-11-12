David Alaba 'open' To Liverpool Transfer Amid Bayern Munich Exit Links?

The David Alaba transfer rumours have been gathering steam ever since it was revealed that Bayern Munich have withdrawn their offer for the star defender. While earlier David Alaba transfer news suggested that the Austrian is interested in a move to LaLiga, the latest Liverpool transfer news indicates that the defender has now been identified as an option for the Reds. The 28-year-old’s arrival could help solve the defensive crisis Liverpool currently find themselves in, with a host of defenders unavailable due to injury.

Liverpool transfer news: Alaba to Liverpool links get stronger

👀 | Liverpool have been told Alaba will be available for around £30million in the upcoming January window by Bayern Munich.



[football insider] — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) November 5, 2020

Football Insider revealed that David Alaba would be open to a sensational move to Liverpool next year. According to the publication, the Austrian defender is on Liverpool’s shortlist, just like midfielder Thiago Alcantara was earlier this year. A potential move to Liverpool will help in providing much-needed depth at the back for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Jurgen Klopp has failed to adequately replace Dejan Lovren following his move to Zenit St Petersburg, with the current defensive crisis meaning that Joel Matip is the only recognized central defender in the side.

The fact that David Alaba can play both as a centre back and full back will certainly prove to be an attractive proposition. Although the publication disclosed that David Alaba is open to a Liverpool move, it also revealed that the 28-year-old prefers a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona next season. However, with Bayern looking to demand as much as a £30 million for the defender in January, any move to Real Madrid or Barcelona seems unlikely.

Bayern Munich are also interested in Upamecano, after deciding not to extend Boateng’s contract and Alaba already on his way out in the summer.



Zidane is a great admirer of the French international, who will leave this summer.



[ @MARCA 🥈] — MadridXtra (@XtraMadrid) November 12, 2020

David Alaba transfer for January ruled out by Bayern

Any club looking to get David Alaba would have to wait till next summer if the David Alaba transfer news is to be believed. The Austrian’s contract expires next year, with the defender free to talk to foreign clubs from January. However, German publication BILD recently revealed that Bayern Munich have no intention of letting their star defender leave in January.

According to the publication, the German champions want to hold onto the Austrian for as long as possible, even if it means losing the defender for free next summer. Despite BILD claiming that Alaba is not available in January, other media reports hinted that a winter move could be on the cards as well.

Bayern Munich transfer news: David Alaba contract situation explained

David Alaba and Bayern Munich have been at loggerheads ever the German club withdrew their contract offer at the start of November. The Bundesliga champions announced that they have withdrawn the David Alaba contract, after failing to agree terms with their star defender. Speaking to APA, David Alaba’s father George admitted that the contract situation has left the defender disappointed and upset. Despite the contract withdrawal, Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, speaking to Sky Deutschland, conceded that the two parties could come to an agreement if the player wants to stay at the German club.

