Arsenal Skipper Aubameyang's Plush Mansion Features Gaming Room And A Mega Kitchen

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang provided a glimpse of his stunning mansion after letting MTV Cribs in to film his luxury pad. The Gabon international has established himself as one of the most lethal finishers in world football and his mansion is an example of what Premier League riches can buy. Aubameyang is one of the highest earners in the Arsenal squad and was named captain midway through the current season. Here's a look at the plush Aubameyang mansion and the Aubameyang career earnings.

Inside the Aubameyang mansion: Arsenal skipper's abode features plush gardens, hi-tech gaming room and a mega kitchen

The MTV Cribs tour around the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang mansion kicked off with his children's playroom. The striker revealed that he did not have a lot of space to play while growing up and he tries to give his children the most space, which he adds is the 'craziest room' in the house. Aubameyang then paraded into his gaming room, where he spent most of the lockdown. The gaming room has state-of-the-art equipment and is frequently visited by Aubameyang to play games with Arsenal teammates Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil. The gaming room is also where the Arsenal captain took part in F1's Virtual Monaco Grand Prix, finishing 16th despite Lando Norris' coaching.

The Aubameyang mansion has dedicated shelves with photos of loved ones including his late grandmother. He then moved to his mega kitchen and introduced his mother to the viewers. The Arsenal star's fridge was packed to the brim, which the striker justified by saying he cannot be a superhero or superstar without food. He then moved into a plush garden with a dedicated football space for kids. The Aubameyang mansion's garden is full of aesthetic touches, and the Arsenal captain revealed he does not go easy on his kids and is always the winner.

Aubameyang net worth: Aubameyang career earnings

Arsenal signed Aubameyang for a reported fee of £56 million in January 2018, a then club record. The record was broken after the £72 million purchase of Nicholas Pepe in the summer. According to Sportrac, Aubameyang's weekly wages at Arsenal are £200,000 and the Gabon international has raked in more than £150 million during his stay at the Emirates Stadium in salary alone. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Aubameyang net worth is estimated to be around $30 million.

