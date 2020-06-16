Man City Vs Arsenal: Aguero And Co. To Wear Special Kits For COVID-19 Relief-fund Campaign

Without a doubt, Man City vs Arsenal and Tottenham vs Man United will be the top two fixtures from the Premier League restart this week. All four teams are vying for a top-four finish, with Manchester City still in the mix for Champions League glory as well. Although it is only a matter of time until the defending champions are dethroned by Liverpool, Pep Guardiola will be keen to start the Premier League restart on a high with a commanding win over North London giants Arsenal.

There will be several new alterations when the league does resume on Wednesday, the biggest one being the absence of fans in the stadium. However, Man City's home kit will also feature a new change as the club helps gather donations for the coronavirus relief-fund campaign set up by City Football Group (CFG).

Man City vs Arsenal

Premier League live: Pep Guardiola excited ahead of Mikel Arteta reunion

PEP 💬 I'm excited to see (Mikel) again - one of the nicest people I have ever met.



The game belongs to the players. We know each other and he knows everything of us.



He is an incredibly important part of our recent success. He helped us be who we are.

Man City vs Arsenal

Manchester City will wear special kits against Arsenal for coronavirus relief-fund campaign set up by CFG

The Man City vs Arsenal match will be a special affair that will see former Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta, who is now the head coach at Arsenal. The occasion will be made even more special as Manchester City players will be sporting a new special home kit as they attempt to raise funds for a coronavirus relief-fund campaign set up by the CFG. Ahead of the Premier League restart, the Premier League champions will wear Cityzens Giving For Recovery on their shirts instead of their usual sponsors. City Football Group launched a 12-month recovery campaign to help communities get back on their feet in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ferran Soriano, chief executive of City Football Group, was quoted as saying "Frontline workers around the world have heroically responded to the immediate threat of COVID-19. We have been privileged to play our own small part in helping to address that immediate threat. Now is the time for us to look forward, committing to meeting our responsibility to help our communities recover. This multi-faceted campaign is going to use our expertise, our facilities, our platform and our voice to help people and our communities to heal and recover. And we will do it together. We are calling on our global community of Cityzens to help us to give and to help as many people as we can to recover."

Premier League live: Man City kit vs Arsenal

Man City vs Arsenal

Premier League live: Pep Guardiola's boys prepping hard ahead of Premier League restart

Who's ready to see these guys back in action tomorrow? 🔥



🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/TtSIi7FZD9 — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 16, 2020

Image Courtesy: Manchester City Twitter