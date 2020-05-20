Georgina Rodriguez Braids Cristiano Ronaldo's Hair Ahead Of Return To Juventus Training

Georgina Rodriguez is taking full credit for the latest Cristiano Ronaldo hairstyle. The new Cristiano Ronaldo hairstyle has been the talk around social media as fans were surprised to see Georgina Rodriguez finishing up with the new Cristiano Ronaldo hairstyle. Georgina appeared to have polished her hairdressing skills after the lockdown stint in Madeira and the Juventus players and staff might have to get used to the new Cristiano Ronaldo braids as the Portuguese star resumes full training with his teammates.

Georgina Rodriguez creates Cristiano Ronaldo braids before Juventus training

In her latest Instagram post, Georgina Rodriguez appeared to take credit for the new-look Cristiano Ronaldo braids. The 26-year-old posted a picture of her partner with a new stylish hairstyle. The post was captioned, "I love to pamper my loves. This afternoon I practice with braids (this model knows how to stay still)". Cristiano Ronaldo looked extremely proud of his new look while posing for pictures at the Juventus training ground.

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez handling the Cristiano Ronaldo hairstyle

When Cristiano Ronaldo and his family remained in quarantine on an island in Madeira, Georgina Rodriguez was in charge of the Cristiano Ronaldo hairstyle. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner posted a video on Instagram in April, showcasing Georgina Rodriguez using an electric razor on the back of the Juventus star's head. Georgina Rodriguez appears to have gotten better with practice as she perfectly styled the braids on the new look Cristiano Ronald hairstyle ahead of the Juventus training sessions.

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus training: Ronaldo returns to training

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Italy earlier this month following a brief lockdown stint in Madeira. The Juventus winger vowed not to return to Italy until it was deemed safe to do so. However, Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez accompanied her partner back to Italy earlier this month and has been 'pampering her love' with new hairstyles. Ronaldo was recently pictured returning to Juventus training with wide smiles and posted the picture for his Instagram fans displaying the new-look Cristiano Ronaldo hairstyle. The post was captioned, 'When we become patient and consistent, we find the way to get through the difficulties'

