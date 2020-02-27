Aymeric Laporte 'devastated' After Picking Up Another Injury Against Real Madrid

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is currently enduring an injury-hit campaign. The French defender was seen devastated on Wednesday night (Thursday IST) after he was forced to leave the pitch after picking up another injury. Aymeric Laporte returned last month from a long-term knee injury and was just accumulating the minutes for Pep Guardiola's side. However, the Frenchman is once again facing a spell on the sidelines ahead of a crucial period for Manchester City. The extent of his latest injury remains unknown at the time of writing.

Real Madrid vs Man City highlights: Aymeric Laporte's injury is a concern for Pep Guardiola

Aymeric Laporte was subbed off during Man City's win over Leicester City. It was done to avoid any injury ahead of the Champions League tie. The 25-year-old started the game in Madrid. However, he lasted just 33 minutes after sustaining an injury during a collision with Karim Benzema in City’s area. Laporte was seen close to tears as veteran midfielder Fernandinho and others consoled the Frenchman. Fernandinho was later thrown into the game to slot in for Laporte.

CITY SUB | @Laporte limps off having injured himself in that previous melee in the box 😔



⚪️ 0-0 🔵 #ManCity #UCL pic.twitter.com/Mu27pScBUD — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 26, 2020

Real Madrid vs Man City highlights: Aymeric Laporte injury sours famous win

However, it was not all gloom for Aymeric Laporte as Pep Guardiola's Man City completed a famous victory at the Santiago Bernabeu. After a goalless first half, Isco opened the scoring for Real Madrid with a well-timed finish. Man City rallied well to score twice in the final 15 minutes of the game to snatch the game away from Real. Gabriel Jesus scored in the 78th minute before Kevin De Bruyne scored five minutes later for Man City. The win, coupled with two crucial away goals for Man City, means that Real will have to bring their A-game when the sides meet in England. The second leg of the Round of 16 tie will be played on March 18.

Aymeric Laporte injury: Pep Guardiola provides injury update

🗣 Guardiola on Laporte's injury:



"We dream to be with him (Laporte) until the end after five months out. But with Fernandinho, Nico, Mendy we will go on."#RMAMCI pic.twitter.com/q4Nq7un7pk — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that an appeal has been filed against Man City's UCL ban

Man City appeal to CAS over Champs Lge ban:

What’s next:



- Exchange of written submissions.



- CAS arbitrators panel convened.

- Hearing held, panel deliberates.



CAS: “It is not possible to indicate at this time when a final award in this matter will be issued”#ucl — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) February 26, 2020

