Manchester City Star Aymeric Laporte Trolls Fan's Near-miss Kylian Mbappe FIFA 20 FUT Card

When Edwin 'Castro1021' Castro unpacked the FIFA 20 FUT pack, he was in for a surprise. The Twich and YouTube star received a blue card, which hinted a promising reward. When the French flag popped up, Castro's expectations rose. However, his expectations were dashed when the identity of the player in the pack was finally revealed.

Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte trolls YouTuber after his unpacking in FIFA 20

While most FIFA 20 fans would have been satisfied with an Aymeric Laporte card, Twitch streamer Edwin Castro was less than impressed, courtesy of his lofty expectations. In the video, Castro is clearly seen expecting a Kylian Mbappe card. With the French flag on his screen, Castro would have been forgiven for celebrating prematurely.

While the Manchester City centre-back may not have been a bad card to unpack, Castro wasn't happy. A video of the clip of the unpacking was then posted on Twitter. This then made its way to Aymeric Laporte, who had an interesting say on the event.

Good morning to everyone except Aymeric Laporte. https://t.co/Inthb6U6TR — Castro1021 (@Castro1021) January 7, 2020

But Aymeric Laporte wasn't done yet. Castro then posted another tweet, detailing the impact the Manchester City centre-back had on his Twitter following. Aymeric Laporte took to poking fun at the subsequent tweet, teasing Castro's near-miss Kylian Mbappe moment.

Almost packed one 😂❤️ — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) January 7, 2020

In other news, Laporte is nearing a return to the Manchester City fold this month. The French centre-back has been missing action for the majority of the campaign. However, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Laporte has returned to light training this week. Considering that Manchester City have had to field Fernandinho in the heart of defence, Laporte's comeback from injury will be a huge boost for Pep Guardiola as Manchester City look to mount a challenge for the Champions League.