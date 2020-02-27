Real Madrid Vs Man City Highlights: De Bruyne, Jesus Guide Man City To Big Away Win

Pep Guardiola made some surprising changes to the team for Manchester City's big UEFA Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday night. Guardiola kept Sergio Aguero and David Silva on the bench while Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez started the game for the away side. Zinedine Zidane also altered his side with Vinicius Jr and Isco pairing up with Benzema upfront. The match surely lived up to its expectation as Santiago Bernabeu went numb in the dying moments of the game. Manchester City registered their first win against the Champions League royalties as Guardiola returned to haunt the Real Madrid again.

First Half: Real Madrid vs Man City highlights (0-0)

Real Madrid started the first leg in their old fashion, by distributing the ball around the wing. However, Gabriel Jesus had an early shot on target but Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made an easy stop. The first real threat of the match yet again came from Gabriel Jesus. Kevin De Bruyne fed him a smooth ball inside the box and the 22-year-old Brazilian striker went for power but Courtois was there again to make the crucial save. Benjamin Mendy received a yellow card in the 29th minute of the game for a foul on Modric which will keep him out of the second leg.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr missed the best chance of the first half at 30' as the Brazilian couldn't stand his ground to finish the rebound off Ederson. Pep Guardiola received a huge blow when Aymeric Laporte picked up an injury in the 32nd minute and was replaced by Fernandinho. Manchester City had the last chance in the ending minutes of the first half but a combined effort from Ramos, Casemiro and Valverde helped Real Madrid keep the clean sheet after the first 45 minutes.

Second half: Real Madrid vs Man City highlights (1-2)

Real Madrid drew first blood in the match as Isco opened the account for the Los Blancos. The match was inclined towards the hosts until Sergio Ramos' error led to Manchester City's equaliser. Gabriel Jesus leaped high on 78' to slot the ball in the net as Courtois couldn't save his side this time. Carvajal's foul on substitute Raheem Sterling earned Manchester City a penalty kick. Kevin De Bruyne calmly slotted the ball in the net and handed the visitors two away goals. To add to Real Madrid's misery, Sergio Ramos received a red card in the 86th minute and will miss the reverse fixture.

Real Madrid vs Man City highlights: Player Ratings

Real Madrid vs Man City: Real Madrid player ratings

Courtois- 7/10 Ramos- 3/10 Varane- 6/10 Mendy- 5/10 Carvajal- 4/10 Valverde- 5/10 Modric- 5/10 Casemiro- 6/10 Benzema- 4/10 Vinicius- 5/10 Isco- 7/10

Substitute

Bale (75')- 5/10 Vazques (84')- N/A Jovic (84')- N/A

Real Madrid vs Man City: Man City player ratings

Ederson- 5/10 Otamendi- 6/10 Walker- 5/10 Laporte- 4/10 Mendy- 4/10 De Bruyne- 7/10 Rodri- 6/10 Mahrez- 6/10 Jesus- 9/10 Gundogan- 5/10 B Silva- 5/10

