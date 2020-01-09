Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte Posts A 'World War 3' Meme But Deletes It Later

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte posted a meme on Twitter about World War 3 but deleted it minutes later. Laporte is currently missing from Manchester City's squad as he is recovering from his injury. Laporte was very active on social media during Manchester City's Carabao Cup clash against Manchester United. Laporte posted a controversial tweet regarding the rumoured 'World War Three'. However, he later took it down. Twitter users were quick to take a screenshot of the tweet before the Manchester City defender deleted it.

Laporte's tweet read - 'when they call me to join the troops #nope #WWIII'. It was a gif of the Frenchman wagging his finger. However, the star might have realised that his tweet was in bad taste. Soon, he took it down. The tweet caught the eyes of many and it became funnier when Laporte decided to delete it.

He deleted pretty much straight away, but Laporte is in on the WWIII memes 😂 pic.twitter.com/svhyGop8uV — Salibae (@SaIibae) January 8, 2020

Laporte is missing from Manchester City's squad for a long time after picking up a knee injury. Manchester City have declined defensively as compared to last season. The 25-year-old defender's absence is felt in Manchester City's backline and the team will hope for his speedy recovery. Manchester City are currently on the third spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table. They are trailing by 14 points from table-toppers - Liverpool.

What do you think about Laporte's tweet? Do let us know in the comments section.

Lmao no way you just tweeted that 😂😂😂 goodnight aymeric 💙💙 — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) January 8, 2020

We all saw the tweet mate 😂 — Kieran 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@UtdKieran) January 8, 2020

