Bale Back In Times Square, New York With Iconic Images 7 Years Apart; Watch

Expectations are high of Welsh winger Gareth Bale after he completed a sensational return to Tottenham Hotspur this month. The 31-year-old had earlier left north London for Real Madrid in 2013 but made a return to Tottenham on a season-long loan after falling out of favour at his parent club. A few months before his move to Real Madrid, the winger had appeared on a billboard in Times Square in New York City. After his return to Tottenham was confirmed, the Welsh wizard has once again made a return to the billboards of the iconic venue.

Also Read: Gareth Bale Back At 'special Club' Tottenham To Reignite Career

Bale Times Square return after seven years

The Welshman first appeared on Times Square in July 2013, when NBC posted a massive billboard of Gareth Bale. At the time, Gareth Bale was seen wearing the Tottenham jersey as he celebrated a goal at their home stadium. Ironically, a few months after the Bale Times Square appearance, the winger made the move to Real Madrid.

Also Read: Tottenham Salary Cap: Gareth Bale Club's Highest Paid Player Over Harry Kane, Ndombele

However, seven years after the incident, Gareth Bale has once again made a return to the iconic spot. Taking to social media, the official account of NBC Sports shared the latest Gareth Bale Times Square picture. In the picture, Gareth Bale is seen in the Tottenham kit, with the winger’s new number nine jersey visible as well. Posting the picture, the company announced that Gareth Bale is Times Square 'Big' now.

Also Read: Real Madrid Waste No Time In Getting Rid Of Gareth Bale's No 11 Kit As Asensio Takes Over

We know @GarethBale11 is big, but he's Times Square BIG now 👏 pic.twitter.com/PN7RdWz4x7 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 21, 2020

Bale injury: When will Welsh winger return?

Although the winger has returned to Tottenham, fans of Gareth Bale will have to wait a bit more before the 31-year-old takes to the field. The winger is expected to return to action in October after the international break, having injured his knee while playing for Wales in August. However, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was upbeat about the winger’s return when asked about the Bale injury, saying that he expects Bale to return earlier than normal as he is motivated to play for Tottenham.

Also Read: Real Madrid Chief Florentino Perez 'upset' With Zinedine Zidane After Bale's Move To Spurs

Bale Tottenham record makes for stellar reading

After arriving at Tottenham in 2007 from Southampton, Gareth Bale forged a reputation as one of the greatest players to ever play for the club. The Welshman was known for his ability to strike shots from distance, with his searing pace a highlight of his time with Tottenham as well. During his last few seasons with Tottenham, Gareth Bale developed as a great goalscorer for his side, often scoring by cutting in from the right and shooting with his favoured left foot. According to Transfermrkt, Gareth Bale scored 56 goals and registered 58 assists in 203 appearances for Tottenham.

Image Credits: Tottenham Hotspur Instagram