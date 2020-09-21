Tottenham Salary Cap: Gareth Bale Club's Highest Paid Player Over Harry Kane, Ndombele

After a disappointing campaign last season, Tottenham Hotspur have made moves in the transfer market, bringing in a host of new faces to plug the gaps of the previous season. While Wolves right-back Matt Doherty and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg arrived early, Spurs also sealed a move for Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon while bringing back homegrown hero Gareth Bale on loan. The Tottenham salary cap has been vastly affected by the Gareth Bale salary, despite offering only a part of his gigantic £600,000-a-week wage. Here's a look at the Tottenham salary cap, the mammoth Gareth Bale salary and his contract situation.

Tottenham salary cap: Gareth Bale salary makes him the highest earner at Spurs

According to the Tottenham salary cap by Spotrac, Harry Kane was the highest earner at the club before the Gareth Bale to Spurs deal. The England international bags a whopping £200,000 per week, a figure club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele also receives. Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Hugo Lloris are the only other players listed in the Tottenham salary cap that earn six-digit weekly wages. However, the Welshman's return has changed the scenario a bit.

The Gareth Bale salary at Spurs is reported to be at 40% his total wages at Real Madrid, meaning Spurs will pay a massive £250,000 per week to the 31-year-old during his one-year stay in North London. Bale's wages are reportedly more than what Son and Alli earn combined from their contracts at Tottenham. Among other attackers, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela reportedly bag £80,000 per week, same as Moussa Sissoko and Toby Alderweireld.

Among other Tottenham stars, Serge Aurier and Giovani Lo Celso bag £70,000 per week in wages, while Davinson Sanchez earns £65,000 per week. Left-back duo Ben Davies and Danny Rose are currently on £60,000 per week, while Tottenham pay Harry Winks £50,000 per week. Juan Foyth, Paulo Gazzaniga and Cameron Carter-Vickers are other players listed in the Tottenham salary cap, earning close to £20,000 each respectively. The wages of Sergio Reguilon, Steven Bergwijn, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joe Hart and Ryan Sessegnon remain undisclosed.

Gareth Bale contract: Bale to Spurs deal

Gareth Bale spent most of last season out of favour and injured, featuring sparingly for the Real Madrid side that lifted the LaLiga title. With Los Blancos keen on selling the Wales international and getting him off their books, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy swopped in to seal a one-year loan deal. The arrangement also includes a clause to increase the loan deal to more than a year, with Bale having fallen out of favour under current Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. Bale spent seven seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning a host of honours, and will hope to replicate his success in North London.

(Image Courtesy: Tottenham Instagram)