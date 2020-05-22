Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's New Braided Hairstyle Resembles Father Cristiano Ronaldo's Look

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Turin, Italy to train with the Juventus squad, albeit with a different look. The Portuguese international grew his hair long, with a top knot. Now, his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has tried to emulate his father's hairstyle, as he looks to imitate the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's performance on the field in the years to come.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Trains In His Garden With Cristiano Ronaldo Jr As Ace Shares Heartwarming Video

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr copies father Cristiano Ronaldo braids

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently posted a picture with the entire family, including the Juventus star and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. In the picture, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is seen sporting a different hairstyle than the ones seen in previous pictures of the family. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr sported the braided hair look, similar to his father's look in recent times. In an earlier picture, Georgina Rodriguez was seen braiding Cristiano Ronaldo's hair in the comfort of their home.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Jr gains almost 1 million followers within 24 hours of joining Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo braids: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr trains with father

Last week, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a heartwarming video in which he's seen training alongside Cristiano Ronaldo Jr at his home. The Juventus star and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr were filmed practising drills as the 35-year-old was asked to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine on returning to Turin, Italy after a two-month stay in Portugal.

Also Read | Arsene Wenger settles heavily-contested Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Georgina Rodriguez sparks pregnancy rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have two kids together - Eva and Mateo. The Spanish model sparked pregnancy rumours this week through her posts on Instagram. In an Instagram story, she is seen in a lift with a hand on her stomach. In another story, she clicks a close image of her glittering ring, hinting at her and Ronaldo being engaged.

There have been frequent rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo's marriage with Georgina Rodriguez. The two were reported to have tied the knot last year but the reports were not confirmed. Rodriguez, in an earlier post, was snapped cradling a cat, hinting at her pregnancy. However, in a recent interview with Spanish magazine Hola!, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend denied those rumours. She, however, asserted that they are looking forward to having more children in the near future.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo was infuriated with Real Madrid following sale of Mesut Ozil in 2013