Kai Havertz Being Urged By Chelsea Legend Michael Ballack To Snub Premier League Move

Chelsea legend Michael Ballack has urged Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz to snub a move to the Premier League this summer and continue for a season in the Bundesliga. Kai Havertz has been linked with a move to the Premier League with top clubs including Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool interested in signing the 20-year-old.

Also Read | Real Madrid eyeing alternatives for 'expensive' Paul Pogba, monitor Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante

Kai Havertz transfer: Ballack asks youngster snub Chelsea for Bundesliga

While speaking to sports publication Bild, Chelsea legend Ballack claimed that a player like Kai Havertz is wanted by many top clubs across Europe. However, he is in good hands at Bayer Leverkusen, said the former Blues midfielder. He stated that the conditions at the Bundesliga outfit are perfect for the development of young players.

Also Read | Andres Iniesta calls up two children conceived after epic Chelsea vs Barcelona 2009 clash

Kai Havertz transfer: Ballack lauds Bayer Leverkusen

European night with a convincing team performance - let's go @bayer04fussball ! pic.twitter.com/i9rlsBAeXi — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) February 27, 2020

Ballack lauded Bayer Leverkusen, stating that the Bundesliga side plays attractive football and possesses an amazing training facility. "Leverkusen offer a very cautious environment, and as a youngster, a player can make mistakes and learn without being subject to severe criticism." He, however, also stated that a player like Havertz should play in the Champions League, pinning hope on the club to qualify for the competition.

Also Read | Roman Abramovich net worth, businesses, Chelsea ownership and family life

Dietmar Hamann compares Kai Havertz to Ballack

Kai Havertz has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs for a while. He has also earned seven senior caps with the German national team. This season, he has been exceptional for Leverkusen, scoring 10 goals, while also bagging eight assists in 34 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, former Germany and Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has compared Havertz to Ballack, describing him as the best youngster in Germany at the moment.

Also Read | Barcelona demand £87 million from Chelsea to complete Philippe Coutinho transfer