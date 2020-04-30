Roman Abramovich Net Worth, Businesses, Chelsea Ownership And Family Life

Its been nearly 17 years since Roman Abramovich took charge of the Chelsea Football Club in June 2003. Along with being the owner of the Blues, many of the Roman Abramovich business ventures have propelled the Russian as one of the wealthiest men in the world. Here is the Roman Abramovich net worth along with the Roman Abramovich business details and the facts around his largely failed married life.

ALSO READ: Chelsea Won Their First-ever Premier League Title 15 Years Ago In A Mourinho Masterclass

Roman Abramovich Chelsea owner: Roman Abramovich net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Roman Abramovich net worth is an estimated $10 billion. The Roman Abramovich net worth is boosted through the many business deals that have earned him plenty of success throughout the years. The Roman Abramovich Chelsea purchase took place in 2003 when the Russian spent $175 million on the Premier League club. Ever since Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003, the Blues have won five Premier League titles and one Champions League in 2012 under his ownership.

ALSO READ: Timo Werner To Reject A Move To Bayern Munich, Striker Prefers A Move To Klopp's Liverpool

Roman Abramovich business ventures: Owning $1.25 billion super yacht

Reports from The Sun claim that the coronavirus crisis has led to a depreciation in the Roman Abramovic net worth. A number of Roman Abramovich business ventures have reportedly cost him nearly $3 billion. However, in order to take his mind off his work, the 53-year-old Chelsea owner has taken his $1.25 billion super yacht out to sea. It is reported that the yacht is quite similar to a cruise ship and called 'The Eclipse'. It has two swimming pools, two submarines as well as a missile defence system.

ALSO READ: LaLiga Players Will Have To Get Tested First Before Returning To Training Amidst Pandemic

Roman Abramovich net worth: Roman Abramovich business deals

The Roman Abramovich net worth is further amplified by his business dealings of a toy company, an automobile company, trading of oil and oil products as well as bodyguard services. Abramovich is the private owner of the investment company Millhouse LLC. The Chelsea chief has also acquired 10 more companies including Mekong close joint-stock company and the Centurion close joint-stock company. The Roman Abramovich business deals have allowed the Russian to purchase houses almost all over the globe and seven properties in the UK with a total net worth of $424 million, but he is unable to set foot in Britain.

ALSO READ: Jose Mourinho Calls Himself A 'fried Egg Specialist' As He Discusses Spurs, UK Lockdown

Roman Abramovich net worth: Roman Abramovich wife

Roman Abramovich has been married and divorced three times. His marriage with first wife Olga Yurevna Lysova lasted three years while his second marriage to Irina Vyacheslavovna Malandina remained from 1991 till 2007. Abramovich has five kids with his second wife. The Russian billionaire married Dasha Zhukova in 2008 but the pair separated in 2018 after having two kids together.

DISCLAIMER: The Roman Abramovich net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The websites may not guarantee accurate figures.

ALSO READ: LaLiga Players Will Have To Get Tested First Before Returning To Training Amidst Pandemic