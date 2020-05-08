Real Madrid Eyeing Alternatives For 'expensive' Paul Pogba, Monitor Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante

LaLiga titans Real Madrid have reportedly ended their interest in signing Manchester United ace Paul Pogba in the summer. It appears Real Madrid have found an ideal alternative to Paul Pogba and it's none other than his France teammate, N'Golo Kante, who could come at an affordable price. The Chelsea star has been shifted out of place on numerous occasions over the past two seasons and is reportedly eyeing a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid to end Paul Pogba pursuit: Paul Pogba contract

Real Madrid have reportedly been keeping close tabs on Paul Pogba since the Frenchman moved to Manchester United in 2016. Paul Pogba hasn't been coy at expressing his interest in moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, revealing it would be a 'dream come true' if he ever joined Los Blancos. Luka Modric's spell at Real Madrid appears close to an end and the Spanish giants were hoping to lure in Paul Pogba to fill in the boots of the Croatian.

With Paul Pogba's contract expiring next summer, the 27-year-old is expected to leave the Theatre of Dreams to challenge for major honours elsewhere. However, according to a report from Marca, Real Madrid are expected to end their pursuit in hounding Manchester United over a deal for Paul Pogba. Pogba's agent Mino Raiola reportedly held talks with Real Madrid, who are surprisingly unable to afford a move for the Frenchman. Furthermore, with the coronavirus crisis, Pogba's wages would come as another roadblock for a move to the Spanish capital. Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Pogba's France teammate N'Golo Kante instead.

Real Madrid eyeing up N'Golo Kante transfer?

The 13-time European champions are reportedly chasing a N'Golo Kante transfer over the summer. The 29-year-old Chelsea midfielder has been out of favour at Stamford Bridge with the likes of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic being preferred by Frank Lampard. N'Golo Kante was the unsung hero for France when they lifted the World Cup in 2018 and played a similar role for Leicester City when they won the league defying 5000/1 odds in 2016. Real Madrid are expected to make a bid for N'Golo Kante in the summer as he would prove to be a cheaper option in comparison to Paul Pogba.

