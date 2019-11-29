The Debate
The Debate
Liverpool Confirms Fabinho Has Picked Up An Ankle Injury; Will Be Out Till 2020

Football News

Fabinho has been a very influential player for Liverpool so far and his absence in the festive period will definitely hurt the league leaders. Read on

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Liverpool

Liverpool have confirmed that Fabinho will be out of action until the end of the year. Fabinho picked up an injury during Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Napoli in the Group Stage match of Champions League 2019-20. The midfielder will take a month to join Liverpool's squad and is expected to return till January 2020. The 26-year-old is reportedly suffering from an ankle ligament damage which can have a negative impact on Liverpool's quest to Premier League glory. Liverpool are still to play 11 games between November 20, 2019, to January 2, 2010.

Liverpool are also expected to play two back-to-back games in a span of 22 hours. They will be playing Aston Villa in the League Cup on December 18, 2019, 1:30 AM and they will play their Club World Cup semi-final in Qatar at 11 PM. They will probably rest some of their key players in the League Cup match.

Fabinho had made 40 appearances for Liverpool since joining the club in 2018 and has found the net twice for them. Fabinho has been a very influential player for Liverpool so far and his absence in the festive period will definitely hurt the league leaders. However, Liverpool have a solid bench. According to Klopp, Fabinho's loss isn't that great and the club will be able to find a way. 

Liverpool's schedule between 30 November- 31 December

  1. November 30, 2019: Brighton (H)
  2. December 5, 2019: Everton (H)
  3. December 7, 2019: Bournemouth (A)
  4. December 10, 2019: Red Bull (A)
  5. December 14, 2019: Watford (H)
  6. December 18, 2019: Aston Villa (A)
  7. December 18, 2019: TBD (A)
  8. December (TBD), 2019: West Ham (A)
  9. December 27, 2019: Leicester City (A)
  10. December 29, 2019: Wolves (H)

Published:
COMMENT
We Recommend

Related Stories

