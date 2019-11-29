Unai Emery Sacked: Fans React Sharply To Arsenal Manager Being Finally Shown The Door

Unai Emery's spell at Arsenal has finally come to an end. After a poor start to the season, the Gunners decided to part their ways with the Spaniard on Friday. Emery joined the North London-based club in the start of the 2018-19 season and replaced Arsenal's legendary manager Arsene Wenger. Under Emery, Arsenal finished fifth in the 2018-19 season and reached the finals of the Europa Cup 2018-19 in which they faced a humiliating loss against Chelsea. Although the Spaniard signed crucial players like David Luis, Nicolas Pépé and Dani Ceballos, but even that failed to make much of an impact for the Gunners in the current season.

Emery got axed after failing to win a single match in 7 games in all competitions and their 1-2 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday was the final nail in the coffin. Arsenal are currently in the eighth spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table with 4 wins in 13 games (D6, L3) and a total of 18 points to their name. Freddie Ljungberg is reported to take over as Arsenal’s caretaker manager. Arsenal will next play Norwich City in Premier League 2019-20. Surprisingly, Emery has found lot of supporters online despite his sacking. Here are some reactions given below -

Twitter reacts to Unai Emery's sacking

Unai Emery has been relieved of his duties as Head Coach of Arsenal football club.

•

Thanks Unai for your 18 months at Arsenal. All the best for the future. I wish you well @UnaiEmery_ .

•#arsenal #emery #kronke #sallenhi #edu #football #ljungberg pic.twitter.com/0y9lQA4qNc — Dr. Kelechi Anyikude (@KelechiAFC) November 29, 2019

Finally. @UnaiEmery_ You are a good coach but it was not just meant to be. Best wishes in your future endeavour.

COYG #Emery#Arsenal pic.twitter.com/p2xk1iya5q — Oyeleke Gideon 'Layo (@Layor_Oye) November 29, 2019

This has been inevitable for a few weeks now tbh.😕



But now I'm hoping for the fanbase to be unified and fully behind the team, an ambitious appointment from the board and just better results on the pitch.



A pivotal moment for the club now. Let's not get this wrong.🚫#Emery https://t.co/fvXNXnR6Fs — Joel Mians (@joelmians) November 29, 2019

