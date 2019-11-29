The Debate
The Debate
Unai Emery Sacked: Fans React Sharply To Arsenal Manager Being Finally Shown The Door

Football News

Unai Emery: Under the Spaniard, Arsenal finished fifth in the 2018-19 season and reached the finals of Europa Cup 2018-19. Read more for detailed information.

Unai Emery sacked

Unai Emery's spell at Arsenal has finally come to an end. After a poor start to the season, the Gunners decided to part their ways with the Spaniard on Friday. Emery joined the North London-based club in the start of the 2018-19 season and replaced Arsenal's legendary manager Arsene Wenger. Under Emery, Arsenal finished fifth in the 2018-19 season and reached the finals of the Europa Cup 2018-19 in which they faced a humiliating loss against Chelsea. Although the Spaniard signed crucial players like David Luis, Nicolas Pépé and Dani Ceballos, but even that failed to make much of an impact for the Gunners in the current season. 

Also Read | Hyderabad Vs Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC Respectable But Hyderabad Not Afraid, Phil Brown Says

Emery got axed after failing to win a single match in 7 games in all competitions and their 1-2 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday was the final nail in the coffin. Arsenal are currently in the eighth spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table with 4 wins in 13 games (D6, L3) and a total of 18 points to their name. Freddie Ljungberg is reported to take over as Arsenal’s caretaker manager. Arsenal will next play Norwich City in Premier League 2019-20. Surprisingly, Emery has found lot of supporters online despite his sacking. Here are some reactions given below -

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Talks About Tottenham's Last Year Champions League Stint

Twitter reacts to Unai Emery's sacking

Also Read | Champions League: Roger Federer Would Like To Win In Europe With This Club

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Touched By Messages From Manchester United People Ahead Of Tottenham Debut

