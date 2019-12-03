Lionel Messi Certainly Thinks That His Ballon D'Or Record Will Be Broken In Future

Barcelona star Lionel Messi won his career’s sixth Ballon d’Or on Monday, December 2, 2019 in Paris. The Argentine overtook his arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won five Ballon d’Or awards in total. Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was the runner up at this year’s award ceremony, while Cristiano Ronaldo finished third in the Ballon d’Or rankings.

👋 Have a good night! 364 days left before the 2020 Ballon d'Or... 🙃 #ballondor pic.twitter.com/76sMRoUxjl — #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 3, 2019

Ballon d'Or 2019: Lionel Messi feels that records are meant to be broken

Lionel Messi was asked by the media on the possibility of any footballer winning as many Ballon d’Ors as him. Messi stated that he did not know which player will win more Ballon d’Ors than him, but someone will definitely overtake him. Messi was quick to exclaim that records are meant to be broken.

Ballon d'Or 2019: Lionel Messi had also won his record sixth European Golden Boot

Lionel Messi had scored 51 goals in 50 games last season, making him the most favourable choice for the Ballon d’Or. He won the LaLiga with Barcelona, while also clinching his sixth European Boot for scoring the most goals in Europe’s top five leagues. His closest challenger for the award was Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, who won the UEFA Champions League last season. He was also crowned as the UEFA Player of the year.

Ballon d'Or 2019: Lionel Messi felt proud after winning the award for the sixth time

Messi was also asked about his thoughts on winning the accolade for the sixth time. He commented that it was unimaginable for him to win one, let alone six. He felt that it is a joy to win six Ballon d’Ors and he felt proud of it. Lionel Messi won his first Ballon d’Or in 2009 when Barcelona won a treble that season. He went on to win the award consecutively for the next three years (2010-2012) for his amazing performance at the club level. He won his fifth Ballon d’Or in 2015 when Barcelona won the treble again.

