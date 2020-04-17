Marco Materazzi Claims He Gave Mario Balotelli A "good Beating" After UCL Semi-final Win

Former Inter Milan star Marco Materazzi has revealed that he gave a "good beating" to his teammate Mario Balotelli after the Champions League semi-final in 2010. The duo then played under present Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho and had defeated Barcelona 3-1 in the first leg at San Siro.

Marco Materazzi criticises Mario Balotelli's act after Champions League game

However, fans remember the game for Mario Balotelli’s bad-temperament at the end of the 90 minutes. San Siro began booing the then-19-year-old Balotelli after he threw his Inter shirt. This act, Materazzi claims, infuriated him as well as the entire Inter Milan squad.

Marco Materazzi recalls beating Mario Balotelli

During an interaction with fans on Instagram Live, Marco Materrazi recalled that he gave a good beating to Mario Balotelli after the game. Though he asserted that he loves Balotelli, he did deserve a beating that day, the Italian claimed. Materazzi claimed that they are back to being friends now, more like brothers, but he still believes that Balotelli’s act was unnecessary.

Marco Materazzi opens up on Mario Balotelli's poor attitude

Marco Materazzi recalled that throwing his shirt after the game wasn’t the worst part yet. However, while on the way to the stadium on the bus, Balotelli claimed that he will play badly against Barcelona, while Materazzi promised to deal with him strictly if he actually stood true to his words and put on a poor performance for Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Diego Milito wanted to kill Mario Balotelli: Marco Materazzi

Marco Materazzi revealed that Balotelli did perform badly in the Champions League game. During one such moment in the game, he decided to take a shot from midfield rather than attack on the counter. That moment, Inter Milan teammate Diego Milito wanted to kill him, revealed Materazzi.

Marco Materazzi added that after a week of the clash, he urged manager Jose Mourinho to put him up against Balotelli in training. Within a few seconds, claims the defender, he sent the 19-year-old back to the dressing room. However, despite the tumultuous relationship between the two, Inter Milan went on to win the treble that season.

