BAR Vs EIB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, LaLiga 2020-21 Match Preview

Quick links:
Eibar visit Camp Nou as they play FC Barcelona on Matchday 16 of the ongoing LaLiga campaign. The match is set to be played on Tuesday, December 29 and kick off at 11:45 PM IST. Let's have a look at the BAR vs EIB Dream11 prediction, BAR vs EIB match prediction, and other details of the match.
⚔️ MATCH DAY ⚔️— SD Eibar 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@SDEibarEN) December 29, 2020
🏆 J.16 @LaLigaEN
⏰ 19:15
🏟️ Camp Nou
🆚 @FCBarcelona #BarçaEibar pic.twitter.com/f2axlvSksk
FC Barcelona will start the match without the services of their first-choice defenders. While Gerad Pique and Sergio Roberto are out injured, left-back Jordi will be unavailable for the match as the Spaniard is suspended following a booking during Barcelona’s win against Valladolid.
Also Read Is Lionel Messi Playing Tonight Vs Eibar? Barcelona Team News For LaLiga Fixture
Ansu Fati is joined by Lionel Messi on the sidelines as the Argentiain is nursing an injury to his ankle. However, the good news for Ronald Koeman is that Ousmane Dembele has recovered and will be available for selection. Despite Dembele’s availability, we predict Philippe Coutinho to get a spot in the starting 11.
Eibar head coach Mendilibar will walk into the match with a depleted squad. He will be without the majority of his first choices with Roberto Correa, Yoshinori Muto, Paulo Oliveira, Sergi Enrich, Cote, and Sergio Cubero being unavailable for the match. Eibar will also be without Damian Kadziorwho is suffering from an illness that rules him out for the Barcelona clash.
Also Read Barcelona Vs Eibar Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live
Barcelona - Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Junior Firpo, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest Clement Lenglet, Frenkie de Jong, Martin Braithwaite, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann
Eibar - Marko Dmitrovic,Anaitz Arbilla, Esteban Burgos, Pedro Leon, Pedro Bigas, Edu Exposito, Alejandro Pozo, Kike, Bryan Gil, Quique Gonzalez, Pape Diop
Goalkeeper- Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Defnders- Alejandro Pozo, Sergino Dest,Junior Firpo, Esteban Burgos
Midfielders- Edu Exposito, Bryan Gil, Philippe Coutinho, Pape Diop
Strikers- Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite
Also Read SEV Vs VIL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, LaLiga Match Preview
Captain- Antoine Griezman or Bryan Gil
Vice-Captain- Marc-Andre ter Stegen or Alejandro Pozo
A Messi-less Barcelona still has a very potent attack and could walk away with a win at the end of the match. A narrow win for Barcelona will do the trick as the Blaugrana aims to end the year on a good note.
Barcelona 1-0 Eibar
Also Read Are Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Set For Major Reunion At David Beckham's Inter Miami Soon?
Note: The above BAR vs EIB Dream11 prediction, BAR vs EIB match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. BAR vs EIB Dream11 team and BAR vs EIB playing 11 do not guarantee positive results