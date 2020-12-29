BAR Vs EIB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, LaLiga 2020-21 Match Preview

Eibar visit Camp Nou as they play FC Barcelona on Matchday 16 of the ongoing LaLiga campaign. The match is set to be played on Tuesday, December 29 and kick off at 11:45 PM IST. Let's have a look at the BAR vs EIB Dream11 prediction, BAR vs EIB match prediction, and other details of the match.

BAR vs EIB Dream11 team news

FC Barcelona will start the match without the services of their first-choice defenders. While Gerad Pique and Sergio Roberto are out injured, left-back Jordi will be unavailable for the match as the Spaniard is suspended following a booking during Barcelona’s win against Valladolid.

Also Read Is Lionel Messi Playing Tonight Vs Eibar? Barcelona Team News For LaLiga Fixture

Ansu Fati is joined by Lionel Messi on the sidelines as the Argentiain is nursing an injury to his ankle. However, the good news for Ronald Koeman is that Ousmane Dembele has recovered and will be available for selection. Despite Dembele’s availability, we predict Philippe Coutinho to get a spot in the starting 11.

Eibar head coach Mendilibar will walk into the match with a depleted squad. He will be without the majority of his first choices with Roberto Correa, Yoshinori Muto, Paulo Oliveira, Sergi Enrich, Cote, and Sergio Cubero being unavailable for the match. Eibar will also be without Damian Kadziorwho is suffering from an illness that rules him out for the Barcelona clash.

Also Read Barcelona Vs Eibar Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

BAR vs EIB playing 11

Barcelona - Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Junior Firpo, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest Clement Lenglet, Frenkie de Jong, Martin Braithwaite, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann

Eibar - Marko Dmitrovic,Anaitz Arbilla, Esteban Burgos, Pedro Leon, Pedro Bigas, Edu Exposito, Alejandro Pozo, Kike, Bryan Gil, Quique Gonzalez, Pape Diop

BAR vs EIB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defnders- Alejandro Pozo, Sergino Dest,Junior Firpo, Esteban Burgos

Midfielders- Edu Exposito, Bryan Gil, Philippe Coutinho, Pape Diop

Strikers- Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite

Also Read SEV Vs VIL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, LaLiga Match Preview

BAR vs EIB Dream11 team top picks

Captain- Antoine Griezman or Bryan Gil

Vice-Captain- Marc-Andre ter Stegen or Alejandro Pozo

BAR vs EIB match prediction

A Messi-less Barcelona still has a very potent attack and could walk away with a win at the end of the match. A narrow win for Barcelona will do the trick as the Blaugrana aims to end the year on a good note.

Barcelona 1-0 Eibar

Also Read Are Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Set For Major Reunion At David Beckham's Inter Miami Soon?

Note: The above BAR vs EIB Dream11 prediction, BAR vs EIB match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. BAR vs EIB Dream11 team and BAR vs EIB playing 11 do not guarantee positive results