SEV Vs VIL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, LaLiga Match Preview

The Round 16 of LaLiga will have Sevilla face Villarreal in their last match of 2020. The fixture is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, December 29, at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan with kick-off at 9:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the SEV vs VIL Dream11 prediction, SEV vs VIL match prediction, and other details of this LaLiga fixture.

Ranked sixth, Sevilla take on fourth-placed Villarreal as three points separate the teams on the LaLiga table. However, Sevilla hold an advantage over the visitors as the Andalusian side has played two games less than Villareal. Both teams are on an unbeaten run with Sevilla managing either a draw or a win in their last five games. As for Villareal, the Yellow Submarine remains unbeaten in their last 17 games and will see the match as an opportunity to get the three crucial points.

Also Read Real Madrid Keen On Luring Young English Star Phil Foden Away From Man City: Report

SEV vs VIL Dream11 team news

Julen Lopetegui will be fielding a team without Tomas Vaclik as the goalkeeper remains sidelined due to his injuries. Vaclik will be joined by left-back Sergio Escudero who also sits the match out due to an injury. The Sevilla manager will also question the availability of Fernando who is likely to be unavailable for Tuesday's match.

The full-back duo of Mario Gaspar and Alberto Moreno is set to miss out for Villarreal with Vicente Iborra and Francis Coquelin joining them on the sidelines. Carlos Bacca and Paco Alcacer remain unavailable for contention making things tough for the Villareal boss.

Also Read Diego Costa Provides BIG Update On Future With Atletico Madrid After Latest Controversy?

SEV vs VIL playing 11

Sevilla: Bono, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas, Joan Jordan, Marcos Acuna, Oscar, Suso, Ivan Rakitic, Lucas Ocampos, Luuk de Jong

Villarreal: Sergio Asenjo, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Pervis Estupinan, Ruben Pena, Juan Foyth, Dani Parejo, Manu Trigueros, Samuel Chukwueze, Gerard Moreno, Moi Gomez

Also Read Tottenham Transfer News: Christian Eriksen Might Return To London To End Serie A Spell

SEV vs VIL Dream11 team

Goal-Keeper: Sergio Asenjo

Defenders: Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde

Midfielders: Dani Parejo, Ivan Rakitic, Manu Trigueros

Forwards: Gerard Moreno, Suso, Lucas Ocampos

SEV vs VIL Dream11 team Top picks

Captain: Lucas Ocampos or Gerard Moreno

Vice-Captain: Suso or Dani Parejo

Also Read Neymar Set To Host New Year Party For 150 Guests Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

SEV vs VIL match prediction

Villarreal start the match without players who are an integral part of their team. This could harm their chances against a high-flying Sevilla team. Lopetegui's men walk into the match following a comfortable win against Valencia in their last outing and will be hoping to carry on their winning momentum. We predict Sevilla to walk away as victors at the end of the match.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-0 Villarreal

Note: The above SEV vs VIL Dream11 prediction, SEV vs VIL match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, SEV vs VIL Dream11 team and SEV vs VIL playing 11 do not guarantee positive results