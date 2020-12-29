SEV Vs VIL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, LaLiga Match Preview

Quick links:
The Round 16 of LaLiga will have Sevilla face Villarreal in their last match of 2020. The fixture is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, December 29, at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan with kick-off at 9:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the SEV vs VIL Dream11 prediction, SEV vs VIL match prediction, and other details of this LaLiga fixture.
We’re now in Seville! 🛬— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) December 28, 2020
Tomorrow, at 5pm CET: #SevillaFCVillarreal. pic.twitter.com/9tKnqtJGAO
Ranked sixth, Sevilla take on fourth-placed Villarreal as three points separate the teams on the LaLiga table. However, Sevilla hold an advantage over the visitors as the Andalusian side has played two games less than Villareal. Both teams are on an unbeaten run with Sevilla managing either a draw or a win in their last five games. As for Villareal, the Yellow Submarine remains unbeaten in their last 17 games and will see the match as an opportunity to get the three crucial points.
Also Read Real Madrid Keen On Luring Young English Star Phil Foden Away From Man City: Report
Julen Lopetegui will be fielding a team without Tomas Vaclik as the goalkeeper remains sidelined due to his injuries. Vaclik will be joined by left-back Sergio Escudero who also sits the match out due to an injury. The Sevilla manager will also question the availability of Fernando who is likely to be unavailable for Tuesday's match.
The full-back duo of Mario Gaspar and Alberto Moreno is set to miss out for Villarreal with Vicente Iborra and Francis Coquelin joining them on the sidelines. Carlos Bacca and Paco Alcacer remain unavailable for contention making things tough for the Villareal boss.
Also Read Diego Costa Provides BIG Update On Future With Atletico Madrid After Latest Controversy?
Sevilla: Bono, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas, Joan Jordan, Marcos Acuna, Oscar, Suso, Ivan Rakitic, Lucas Ocampos, Luuk de Jong
Villarreal: Sergio Asenjo, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Pervis Estupinan, Ruben Pena, Juan Foyth, Dani Parejo, Manu Trigueros, Samuel Chukwueze, Gerard Moreno, Moi Gomez
Also Read Tottenham Transfer News: Christian Eriksen Might Return To London To End Serie A Spell
Goal-Keeper: Sergio Asenjo
Defenders: Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde
Midfielders: Dani Parejo, Ivan Rakitic, Manu Trigueros
Forwards: Gerard Moreno, Suso, Lucas Ocampos
Captain: Lucas Ocampos or Gerard Moreno
Vice-Captain: Suso or Dani Parejo
Also Read Neymar Set To Host New Year Party For 150 Guests Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
Villarreal start the match without players who are an integral part of their team. This could harm their chances against a high-flying Sevilla team. Lopetegui's men walk into the match following a comfortable win against Valencia in their last outing and will be hoping to carry on their winning momentum. We predict Sevilla to walk away as victors at the end of the match.
Prediction: Sevilla 2-0 Villarreal
Note: The above SEV vs VIL Dream11 prediction, SEV vs VIL match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, SEV vs VIL Dream11 team and SEV vs VIL playing 11 do not guarantee positive results