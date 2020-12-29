Barcelona Vs Eibar Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Spanish giants FC Barcelona have regained their top form after slipping behind in the title race during the initial days of the LaLiga campaign. Looking to continue the scintillating form, Ronald Koeman's men will square off against Eibar on Tuesday in the Spanish top flight. Here is the Barcelona vs Eibar live stream, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

How to watch Barcelona vs Eibar live? Barcelona vs Eibar live stream

There will be no broadcast for LaLiga in India. But the Barcelona vs Eibar live stream will be available on the official Facebook page of LaLiga. Besides, the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Barcelona vs Eibar live.

Venue: Camp Nou

Date: Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Time: 11.45 PM IST

Barcelona vs Eibar prediction and preview

Barcelona appear to have regained their fine form ever since their defeat against Juventus in the Champions League. They sit fifth in LaLiga standings, having bagged 24 points in 14 games. There is still a long way to go for Koeman's men to battle it out for the top spot with Atletico Madrid leading the charts with 32 points, having played a game less.

On the other hand, Eibar have endured a dismal start to the campaign. Arriving from a 2-1 defeat against Alaves, Eibar languish at the 17th spot in LaLiga standings after managing to bag 15 points in as many games. The team's struggling form spells complications as they sit closer to the relegation zone than to the top.

Barcelona vs Eibar team news

Barcelona have some key injury concerns ahead of the Eibar clash. Lionel Messi is out due to an ankle injury and will return to training only after the game. Besides, Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto are recovering from their respective injuries. Moreover, Jordi Alba is serving a suspension.

On the other, Eibar manager Jose Luis Mendilibar also faces a daunting task of going up against Barcelona with an injury-plagued squad. Anaitz Arbilla will miss out due to a muscle injury. Besides, Bryan Gil, Damian Kadzior, Jose Angel, Kevin Rodrigues, Paulo Oliveira, Roberto Correa, Sergi Enrich and Sergio Cubero are also set to sit out on the sidelines.

Barcelona vs Eibar prediction

Barcelona are the favourites to win the game against Eibar.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in these figures.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter