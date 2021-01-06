Lionel Messi 'most Likely' To Leave Barcelona In Summer, Claims Presidential Candidate

Barcelona's presidential candidate Agusti Benedito has spilled the beans on the club captain's future at Barcelona by claiming that Lionel Messi is 'most likely' to leave them. Agusti Benedito, who aims to succeed Josep Maria Bartomeu as the next president of FC Barcelona, will fight for the seat alongside other Barcelona presidential candidates for the boardroom election that is scheduled to held later in January. Speaking with ESPN, the Spanish entrepreneur said that keeping Messi would be the best news for the club but added how he is not very optimistic about it. He added that given the club's situation, he feels that it is really important for them if Messi stays at Barca.

Benedito went to say how Messi has been with the club for 20 years and is a Barcelona fan. The Spanish entrepreneur also mentions how he thinks that Messi is sensitive to the situation and shared how the player has given us so much to the club and now it is time for them to roll up our sleeves.

The presidential candidate ended the conversation by mentioning that he is truly pessimistic about the player's future and everyone will have to wait and see. Although Messi wanted to leave them in August after 20 years, he remains unclear on what Messi wants to do. However, Benedito predicts that Messi leaving the club in the summer is the most likely outcome.

Messi transfer: Argentine looking for a way out of Barcelona

Lionel Messi has spent his entire career at Barcelona helping the club lift four Champions Leagues and 10 La Liga titles while scoring a record-breaking 644 goals for them. However, the Argentine handed in a formal transfer request in August of 2020 and looked for a way out.

The club quickly blocked off any potential Messi transfer but the player backtracked, confirming his commitment for the Catalan giants for their 2020-21 campaign. However, transfer rumours revolving around the 33-year-old's new club have started to circulate heavily as the player is in the final six months of his contract with Barcelona.

Clubs like Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are expected to sign the Barcelona Caprin on a free transfer. Manchester City are also expected to make Messi reunite with former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, who is at the helm of the English side. Messi has remained silent and not shared any details about his move over during the Christmas period with a move across to America also looked upon as a great idea for the Argentine.

