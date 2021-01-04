Lionel Messi’s Future Uncertain as Barcelona Star Enters Final Six Months Of His Contract

Lionel Messi has six months left in his current Barcelona contract and it still remains to be seen whether the 33-year-old will consider a contract extension in order to stay put at the Camp Nou. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been tipped to join Premier League club Man City on a free transfer once his deal expires in the summer of 2021. However, reports from Catalonia have suggested that there is new hope for Messi to remain at Barcelona once a new president is appointed.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Marks 500 LaLiga Games With Milestone 200th Assist In Barcelona Win: WATCH

Lionel Messi transfer news: Barcelona star's mannerisms hint at an exit?

On Tuesday, Lionel Messi turned up in the stands at the Camp Nou to watch his beloved Barcelona play Eibar despite been given an extended Christmas break to nurse an ankle problem. However, as Barcelona struggled and stumbled to a 1-1 draw, Messi's reaction at the full-time whistle grabbed headlines. The Argentine was visibly disappointed and shook his head repeatedly while leaving the stands, sparking rumours of a potential exit once his deal with Barcelona expires.

(🌕) Messi has NOT yet made the decision on whether he will be staying at Barcelona next season or not. It is true that he has an apartment in Miami since a long time but it is only as an investment at the moment, the same as in other cities. @Alfremartinezz #Transfers 🇦🇷 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) January 2, 2021

Messi is now also free to hold talks with other clubs as he has only six months remaining on his current deal with Barcelona. Only last week, Messi spoke to Spanish journalist Jordi Evole in an interview and said, "I’m not at all sure about my future. I’m going to wait until the season ends I don’t know if I will go or not but if I do I want to go in the best way possible."

Reports from Marca suggest that Messi will probably wait until the Barcelona presidential elections, the feelings of his family, and the progress of the young players at the club to decide if he will stay at the club.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid Transfer News: Alaba Close To Joining Los Blancos As Bayern Contract Nears End

Lionel Messi to Man City? Barca legend tipped to work with Pep Guardiola once again

Messi attempted to leave Barcelona back in the summer of 2020, believing he was entitled to leave the Nou Camp on a free transfer. However, he was denied a move away and has since stayed put. At the time, Messi was heavily linked with a move to Man City.

Reports linked Messi to City as the Argentine had previously worked under manager Pep Guardiola and won several trophies during their time together at Catalonia. It is also believed that Ligue 1 giants PSG are also closely monitoring Messi's situation. A reunion with former Barcelona teammate Neymar remains on the cards.

ALSO READ: Jadon Sancho Misses Sitter During Dortmund's Win Over Wolfsburg, Man Utd Fans Mock Forward

Messi eventually returned to action this weekend and helped Barcelona to a 1-0 victory Huesca by providing an assist for Frenkie de Jong. It was Messi's 500th LaLiga appearance for the club.

ALSO READ: Mauricio Pochettino To Axe 5 Players As He Looks To Mark Stamp On French Champions PSG

Image Credits - Leo Messi Instagram