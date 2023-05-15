'Barca Is Barca, And It Is His Home'; Laporta Issues Massive Update On Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's potential return to FC Barcelona has been one of the most debated subjects in world football. His current contract with Paris Saint Germain is scheduled to expire at the end of this season although he does have a one yer extension clause in the deal he is unlikely to extend his deal.

PSG supporters whistled at Messi during the 5-0 bashing of Ajaccio in the Ligue 1 and it could further complicate the current situation. There were also protests outside Messi's house a few days ago and with only a handful of numbers games left in this season, Messi will have to decide the future course of action.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta issued massive update on Lionel Messi's future

He had also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia as an unnamed club reportedly offered to the tune of 500 million euros. But his father who also happens to be his agent had issued a clarification that no such agreement took place. Now Barcelona president Joan Laporta insisted he had a chat with Messi and he is confident of bringing the player back to Camp Nou. In an interview with TV3 he said, “I have spoken to Leo to somehow redirect a situation that occurred, in which I had to put the club ahead of everything, even him, who is the best player in the world.

“The truth is that it was a very affectionate conversation, very pleasant, and we have also been sending each other messages lately. I congratulated him on the World Cup.”

“He is a Paris Saint-Germain player and what we will do is improve the team in all areas, we have already worked on that.

“I think it would do me a disservice to talk about these questions about Leo, because he belongs to a team like Paris Saint-Germain, and we have to wait until the end of the season, until it is over and then we can talk more calmly about this.”

“With all due respect to Saudi Arabia, Barca is Barca, and it is his home.

“We can compete with everyone. History backs us, the feelings are too strong, we have 400 million fans around the world too.”