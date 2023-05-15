'He Deserves A Little More Respect': Lionel Messi's Treatment In Paris Gets Lambasted

It seems Lionel Messi's term at Paris Saint-Germain is turning towards a sour end. The Argentine superstar hasn't had many happy moments in recent times and with his contract coming towards an end and it seems things could finish on a bitter note. Messi starred in the 5-0 win over Ajaccio in the Ligue 1 but failed to find the back of the net.

PSG are on the verge of sealing another Ligue 1 title following their thrashing of Ajaccio. Kylian Mbappe netted a brace while Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi also registered their name on the scoresheet as the French giants have opened up a six points lead over second-placed Lens.

Lionel Messi whistled in Ligue 1 match by PSG supporters

As revealed by Christophe Galtier earlier, Messi played an entire 90 minutes but he was the subject of continuous whistling and applause from PSG supporters. The 35-year-old had contrasting reactions from his own fans and football pundit Bixente Lizarazu had a got at the PSG supporters claiming he is ashamed of what happened with the World Cup winner.

I’m ashamed of the way we treat Messi: Lizarazu

In an interaction with Telefoot Sunday he discussed the event. “He is not having a disastrous season, he has scored 15 goals and provided 15 assists (in Ligue 1 ). Yes, since the World Cup, it went down, of course. But we are talking about the best, or one of the best players in history. We can’t treat him like an ordinary player. We can’t treat it like that …

“The problem in Paris is that most players are wasted. Apart from Mbappé, who always manages to perform, there are a lot of players who are spoiled by the context. So the problem is not the players; it’s the framework. This framework, this requirement that we must demand day after day, consistency in the construction of the workforce … But that is not Messi’s fault. I think he deserves a little more respect.”

Messi's future has remained a major issue as the former FC Barcelona forward is reportedly gearing up for an exit from the Parc des Princes after the conclusion of the ongoing campaign.