Liverpool Great Jerzy Dudek Reveals What Milan's Shevchenko Said To Him During 2005 Final

Liverpool lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2005 courtesy of an epic comeback in a penalty shootout against European giants AC Milan. The AC Milan vs Liverpool 2005 Champions League final, which has now come to be known as the 'Miracle of Istanbul', saw Liverpool concede the quickest goal in a Champions League final and come from behind to beat AC Milan to win their fifth Champions League title. However, none of that would have been possible had it not been for Liverpool's reliable man between the posts - Jerzy Dudek.

AC Milan vs Liverpool 2005 Champions League Final

Jerzy Dudek's iconic double save against AC Milan in Istanbul

AC Milan vs Liverpool 2005 Champions League final

Liverpool legend Jerzy Dudek recalls what AC Milan star Shevchenko said to him during 2005 final

In a recent interview with Goal, Jerzey Dudek recalled that miraculous night in Istanbul when Liverpool took on AC Milan in the Champions League final in 2005. The former Polish international revealed what AC Milan forward Andriy Shevchenko told him after his stunning double-save prevented Liverpool from conceding in extra-time. Jerzy Dudek was quoted as saying, “Shevchenko asked me ‘‘F***ing hell Jerzy, you can tell me now – how DID you make that save in extra time?’ Don’t worry, mate, I told him. You had your five minutes against Juventus in 2003, and I had my five minutes in Istanbul! The truth is, I can’t explain how I saved it. It is one of those split-second things, where you rely on instinct, reflexes and, of course, a little bit of luck as well.”

AC Milan vs Liverpool Istanbul

Delving into his heroics during the match, Dudek added that his moment of brilliance between the posts was all a blur to him. The former Real Madrid goalkeeper further added, “When I watched it back, I saw that Sheva had headed the first ball and then the rebound, and I think that was what gave me the chance to save it. He wanted to put all the power into it, and I was able just to get my hands in the way. I never saw a ball fly so high in the air, and when it landed on the roof of the net, I said to myself, ‘F**k me, we needed that!”

AC Milan vs Liverpool Istanbul - A night to remember for every Kopite

