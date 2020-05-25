AC Milan Vs Liverpool 2005: OTD 15 Years Ago, The Reds Scripted The Miracle Of Istanbul

On May 25, 15 years ago, the AC Milan vs Liverpool 2005 Champions League final, aka the 'Miracle of Istanbul' unfurled at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. Trailing by three goals at half-time, Rafael Benitez's Liverpool required just six minutes to level the scores on the night and eventually win the Champions League on penalties in the most dramatic UCL final in recent history. On the 15th anniversary of the Miracle of Istanbul, here's a recap of what happened during that famous night in the AC Milan vs Liverpool 2005 Champions League final.

The night we made it 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



Just, WOW 😍 pic.twitter.com/2Ve7S6suCr — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 25, 2020

AC Milan vs Liverpool 2005 - The Miracle of Istanbul

Considered by many as one of the greatest contests in the history of the sport, the AC Milan vs Liverpool 2005 Champions League final ended with Liverpool claiming their fifth European crown, under then-manager Rafael Benitez. The AC Milan vs Liverpool Champions League final went down to the wire with a penalty shootout required to separate the two teams and the Reds triumphed in the most extraordinary of scenarios. The Reds pulled off arguably football's greatest heist from 3-0 down at half-time to eventually hoist the UCL trophy and 15 years on, the AC Milan vs Liverpool Istanbul game remains fresh in the memory of the Liverpool faithful. The comeback, the drama, the historic win and the events on the night have provided a fitting name for the AC Milan vs Liverpool 2005 Champions League final dubbed as the 'Miracle of Istanbul'.

ALSO READ: Ryan Giggs Called 'average' By Former Premier League Player Who Backs Claim With Stats

AC Milan vs Liverpool Istanbul final: Story of the first half

Liverpool were widely regarded as underdogs heading into the AC Milan vs Liverpool 2005 UCL final as the Reds were up against an AC Milan side that had already won the tournament in 2003 and boasted a star-studded lineup. It wasn't more than 50 seconds after kickoff that Liverpool found themselves 1-0 down as Milan captain Paolo Maldini volleyed into the net to give Carlo Ancelotti's side the advantage on the night. Hernan Crespo was on hand in the 39th minute to hand Milan a two-goal cushion with a close-range finish. The Argentine grabbed his second on his night after some delightful football from Kaka which left Liverpool 3-0 down at halftime. The AC Milan vs Liverpool 2005 final appeared to be done and dusted after just 45 minutes on the clock.

ALSO READ: Tebas Hopes To Restart La Liga As Early As June 11th With Seville Derby

AC Milan vs Liverpool Istanbul final: Second half and the Miracle of Istanbul

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard restored some hope by planting a header into the net from John Arne Riise's cross in the 54th minute before substitute Vladimir Smicer drilled a goal to make it 3-2 just two minutes later. On the hour mark, Liverpool found themselves back from the dead and level on the night as Xabi Alonso followed up from his saved penalty. With the scores level at 3-3, the game headed into extra time and Jerzy Dudek produced two miraculous saves to deny Andriy Shevchenko as the Liverpool defence clung on to take the game to penalties.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-Oiled Machine

The winner of the AC Milan vs Liverpool 2005 UCL final was to be decided penalties after over 90 minutes of classic European football. Serginho blazed wide and Andrea Pirlo's effort was saved by Dudek as Liverpool were in touching distance of pulling off a miraculous escape. Riise missed from the spot for Liverpool but the Reds needed Dudek to make a save off Shevchenko's effort to lift the European Cup in the most dramatic of circumstances. The reliable Pole did just that and sparked bedlam as the 40,000-odd Liverpool fans erupted in joy as they stood witness to the Miracle of Istanbul.

ALSO READ: Arsenal Great Arsene Wenger Reveals He Felt Satisfied When Liverpool Stumbled At Watford

AC Milan vs Liverpool Champions League highlights

Here are the AC Milan vs Liverpool 2005 UCL highlights and how the Miracle of Istanbul transpired.