PSG To Welcome Star Free Agent After Lionel Messi Exit - REPORTS

Marco Asensio will be playing his last match for Real Madrid this season against Athletic Club. It became official this Saturday that the 27-year-old will be leaving his childhood dream club as his contract will be expiring at the end of the month. Asensio's future has been a big question for football fans after that news, with Aston Villa and Paris Saint Germain being the most interested teams to sign the Spanish winger.

According to reports, there has been a verbal agreement with PSG and Marco Asensio that the player will be signing a 4-year contract with the French team.

What is next for Marco Asensio?

Many reports state that the Spanish player will be traveling to France next week to finalize his deal with PSG. The Ligue-1 giants are likely to sign him as Lionel Messi will leave at the end of the month when his contract expires.

The Argentine star's next club is also a mystery so far with some reports stating that he will return to FC Barcelona once before ending his career outside Europe, others state that the player has already agreed to join the Saudi Arabia club who are offering him huge money to play for them. Lionel Messi's future is expected to decide within the next 2 weeks.

With Euro 2024 on the edge, the current Real Madrid might be a regular starter for PSG because that will be the most feasible way for the star to be included in the Spain National team under Luis de la Fuente. Messi’s departure could allow him to cement his place.

Real Madrid will look for a substitute for Asensio this summer, with Brahim Diaz, who will be returning from a loan spell at AC Milan, looking like the leading candidate. Real Madrid will look forward to rebuilding their squad as many players like Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard. Nacho Fernandez is also rumored to leave the Spanish club at the end of the season. PSG is also on the verge of overhauling their squad as Messi and Sergio Ramos' departure is confirmed. Neymar is also rumored to leave the French team at the end of the season.