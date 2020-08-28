Barcelona President Bartomeu Set To resign If Lionel Messi commits His Future To The Club

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is reportedly prepared to step down from his role if it would mean Lionel Messi stays put at the Camp Nou. Earlier this week, Lionel Messi informed Barcelona he wants to cut ties with the club following a torrid season which saw the Catalonians go trophyless for the first time since the 2007-08 campaign. Premier League giants Man City are leading the race to sign the 33-year-old attacker with reports claiming that Lionel Messi is close to agreeing personal terms with Pep Guardiola's side.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu to sacrifice his role in order to keep Messi?

According to reports from Marca in Spain, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is set to resign from his post immediately if it would lead to Lionel Messi committing his future to the club. Bartomeu is currently serving his final term as president at Barcelona with the presidential elections preponed to March next year. The Barcelona board has come under scrutiny after it was reported that Lionel Messi is considering a move for greener pastures after spending two decades at the club.

🚨 — Bartomeu plans to resign if it's the only way for Messi to continue at Barça. [tv3] pic.twitter.com/IFIttvHFn5 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) August 27, 2020

The ardent Barcelona fans have been furious and continued their protests for the second day in a row in the city. The Blaugrana faithful have called for the president to stand down after a horrific campaign that saw two managerial sackings, losing the LaLiga title to rivals Real Madrid and an 8-2 humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final. The under-fire Bartomeu is now reportedly willing to step down and resign if Lionel Messi publicly commits his future at the Camp Nou. Bartomeu has been president of Barcelona since 2014.

Lionel Messi transfer news: Lionel Messi to Man City deal inching closer?

According to reports, Lionel Messi had a conversation with former boss Pep Guardiola in order to discuss his potential arrival at the Etihad. Messi is reportedly keen on reuniting with Pep Guardiola and playing alongside best friend and international teammate, Sergio Aguero. Reports from El Transistor state that Lionel Messi doesn't believe in the Barcelona project with Ronald Koeman at the helm.

Lionel Messi has a reported €700 million clause in his contract which expires next year, but that could be waived off, meaning the six-time Ballon d'Or winner might be available for free this summer. Spanish outlet Cuatro Deportes are not so optimistic about Messi staying at Barcelona as they believe he is already fed up and does not want to spend 'another minute' at the club. Man City are reportedly prepared to offer Lionel Messi a three-year contract with similar wages he currently earns at Barcelona.

