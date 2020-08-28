Messi Refuses To Meet Barcelona President Bartomeu As Conflict Escalates: Report

The Lionel Messi transfer saga seems to have escalated over the past few days. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has informed the club of his intention of leaving this transfer window, has now declined to meet club president Josep Maria Bartomeu. Meanwhile, fans have been protesting against the Messi transfer, with demands also involving the resignation of the president.

Messi refuses to meet Bartomeu

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Barcelona chiefs wanted to schedule a meeting between Messi and Bartomeu in an attempt to convince the Argentine forward to continue at the club. However, the club's leading goalscorer has no intention of meeting the president and stands firm despite the efforts put in by the club to convince him.

Messi has reportedly decided to leave, a decision that is unlikely to change. However, the Argentina international will return to training with his teammates on Monday until the club reaches an agreement to let him leave. Messi is looking to avoid any legal conflict with the club, which is why he has decided to train with the squad.

Messi transfer: Luis Suarez meets Barcelona captain

Amid the Messi transfer talks, the Barcelona icon was seen dining with fellow teammate and friend Luis Suarez in the city on Thursday. Interestingly, Suarez also faces an uncertain future at the Camp Nou. Reports state that newly appointed manager Ronald Koeman does not count on the Uruguayan international and has informed him that his contract will soon be terminated.

Earlier reports claimed that Messi might continue with Barcelona if Bartomeu resigns. Following these reports, Barcelona fans began protesting against the club president on the streets, while a section also stormed the Camp Nou. However, recent reports suggest that Messi believes his time at the club has come to an end and Bartomeu's resignation will not smooth things over.

Days of privilege are over: Koeman to Messi

Interestingly, Bartomeu isn't the only figure at loggerheads with the club captain. In his first meeting with Messi, Koeman informed him that his "days of privilege" were over. He insisted that he will be very inflexible with the Argentina international and Messi should focus more on contributing towards the team.

