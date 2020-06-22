Juventus And Barcelona Agree Swap Deal For Miralem Pjanic And Arthur Romelo: Report

The Pjanic-Arthur swap deal appears to have been finalized if Italian paper La Repubblica is to be believed. The report says that Juventus and Barcelona say that an exchange deal between the clubs that involves Miralem Pjanic and Arthur, has now been agreed upon. La Repubblica suggests that the Pjanic-Arthur swap deal will be finalized before June 30, with just the final valuation left to be agreed between Barcelona and Juventus.

Also Read: Bologna Vs Juventus Live Streaming, Team News, Preview, Serie A Live

Pjanic-Arthur swap deal news round-up

Reports covering both Juventus transfer news as well as Barcelona transfer news have been reporting about the Pjanic-Arthur swap deal for a while now. Earlier reports had revealed that Miralem Pjanic had already agreed on personal terms with Barcelona, with Barcelona manager Quique Setien giving the green light for the deal. However, the stumbling block in the Pjanic-Arthur swap deal was revealed to be Barcelona midfielder Arthur, who had his heart set on Barcelona and wanted to stay at Camp Nou.

Sport, while covering the Barcelona transfer news had revealed that the 23-year-old midfielder, wanted to prove his worth to Barcelona, while Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic was looking to leave the club in search of a new challenge.

Also Read: ON THIS DAY: Sarri Presented As Juventus Coach

A La Gazzetta Dello Sport report had also revealed that in the case of the Arthur-Pjanic swap deal not happening, Barcelona was willing to offer a player plus cash deal to Juventus to get Miralem Pjanic to the club. Reports covering Juventus transfer news had reported that full-backs Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo could be some of the options offered to Juventus.

Swap deals have always been on the cards this season, with several clubs hit financially by the coronavirus pandemic. Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu had said in April that the summer transfer window could see clubs doing a lot of player exchanges to get deals done.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Lucky To Escape Red Card During Sevilla Vs Barcelona Stalemate

Arthur open to Juventus move

😍 Origins: Arthur 🇧🇷

An emotional journey to @arthurhromelo's roots: We take a look at his life and how he started in the world of football

👀 Don't miss this Barça TV + series!#OnlyForCulers — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 21, 2020

Talks of a Pjanic-Arthur swap deal received a breakthrough after it was reported that after weeks of hesitation, Barcelona midfielder Arthur was ‘open’ to a Juventus move. Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio had revealed yesterday that progress had been made between Barcelona and Juventus, with Arthur inching closer to saying a progressive yes to the swap deal. The report revealed that Arthur is speaking with Juve sporting director, Fabio Paratici to understand the playing conditions and the role the midfielder would be playing at Juventus.

With positive developments, the Pjanic Arthur swap deal looks to go through before the June 30 deadline. The deal has a week to reach a final agreement, as both Barcelona and Juventus must balance their transfer budgets for the season by June 30th.

Also Read: Barcelona Open Talks With Lionel Messi Over Two-year Contract Extension With £1.15m Wages

Image Courtesy: instagram/miralem_pjanic, instagram/arthurmelo