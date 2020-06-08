Miralem Pjanic Rejects Approach From PSG, Chelsea Amid Growing Interest From Barcelona

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has reportedly declined an approach from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) amid his transfer talks with Barcelona. It has been reported that the Bosnia international dreams of playing at Camp Nou, while the Catalans also seem to be interested in roping in the player in the summer.

Miralem Pjanic to Barcelona: Midfielder declines offers from PSG, Chelsea

Fino a quando avrai un pallone, non sarai mai solo 🎹❤️⚽#JTC #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/CtNNiN7uHt — Miralem Pjanic (@Miralem_Pjanic) May 12, 2020

Miralem Pjanic has been linked with a move to Barcelona in the past as well, but several deals failed to materialise. However, the playmaker is not willing to give up on the pursuit of playing alongside Lionel Messi. He is believed to have asserted his dream of joining the Catalan outfit this summer and has also declined offers from Chelsea and PSG. Recently, Spanish sports publication Marca reported that the 30-year-old will ignore every other offer amid his transfer talks with Barcelona. A similar claim was made by Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

Miralem Pjanic to Barcelona: Juventus yet to be convinced with feasible offer

Despite Miralem Pjanic’s willingness to join Barcelona, Marca claims that Juventus are yet to be convinced by the Catalan giants. The report suggests that the Turin-based outfit feel that Barcelona are yet to make an offer that makes financial sense for them. Juventus have reportedly come to terms with the fact that Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo will not make the move to Italy, as averse to early reports, all of which suggested the possibility of a swap deal. Juventus are now looking to reap maximum financial benefits from the transfer.

Miralem Pjanic to Barcelona: Bosnia international's contract runs until 2023

Miralem Pjanic has a contract with Juventus that sees him tied down at the Allianz Stadium until 2023. The former Roma playmaker is valued at €50 million ($56 million) at the moment. He has played a pivotal role in Juventus’ domestic success since his move from Roma in 2016. Pjanic is often described as an efficient old fashioned playmaker.

Miralem Pjanic to Barcelona: Neymar, Martinez also on club radar

Apart from Miralem Pjanic, Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and PSG superstar Neymar Jr. However, the club is gripped with troubled finances due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent halt in football that lasted three months. It now remains to be seen if the Catalan giants attempt to involve squad players to sign their desired targets.

Image courtesy: Miralem Pjanic Twitter handle