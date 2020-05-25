Barcelona Close To Agreeing Arthur-Pjanic Swap Deal In Summer Transfer Window: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering a swap move between Arthur Melo for Juventus' Miralem Pjanic in the upcoming transfer window. According to reports, Miralem Pjanic has agreed on personal terms to join Barcelona and manager Quique Setien has given the green light for the deal. Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo are valued at a reported €60 million in the transfer market. Juventus reportedly want to offload Pjanic to hand Rodrigo Bentancur more playing time. However, it is reported that Arthur Melo still has his heart set on Barcelona and wants to stay at Camp Nou.

Also Read | Eid 2020: How The Likes Of Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema And Sadio Mane Wished Their Fans

Also Read | Man United Starlet Brandon Williams Surprises His Dad By Gifting Him Stunning Mercedes 4x4

Miralem Pjanic transfer: Arthur Melo wants one more chance at Barcelona

According to Sport, 23-year-old Brazilian Arthur Melo wants to prove his worth to Barcelona. However, Pjanic is eager to leave Juventus for a new challenge. The havoc caused by the coronavirus pandemic has weakened the financial stability of a number of major clubs in Europe. Big-money deals like those that saw Neymar move to Paris and Coutinho move to Barcelona could, therefore, become a rarity in the backdrop of the current crisis. Clubs are reportedly looking at swap deals to navigate through the intricacies of the financial ramifications of the pandemic.

Also Read | Michael Essien Reveals He Rushed To Real Madrid With Just Boots, Shin Pads And A Tracksuit

Also Read | N'Golo Kante Swaps Old Mini Cooper, Arrives At Chelsea Training In Style In New Mercedes

Miralem Pjanic transfer: Barcelona's Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo could be the part of Arthur-Pjanic swap

As per La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Barcelona will opt for an Arthur-Pjanic swap deal with Juventus. Forbes suggests that 23-year-old Arthur Melo is most likely to be included in the deal for Miralem Pjanic. However, should the Arthur-Pjanic swap deal fall through, Barcelona are willing to offer Juventus another player plus cash to bring Miralem Pjanic to Camp Nou. Full-backs Sergi Roberto (28) and Nelson Semedo (26) could be offered to Juventus for Miralem Pjanic. However, Inter Milan are also interested in signing 23-year-old Arthur in exchange for Barcelona's long-term target Lautaro Martinez.

Also Read | Arsenal Great Arsene Wenger Wants January Window Scrapped As Wantaway Players 'give Up'

LaLiga restart date finalised

Earlier last week, LaLiga received the green light from Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to restart the league from June 8. LaLiga clubs have already started practising in groups as LaLiga restart date nears. The games will be played behind closed doors. Barcelona are leading the LaLiga points table, though Real Madrid trail by a mere two points.