El Clasico: Barcelona And Real Madrid To Travel Together To Camp Nou Owing To Protests

El Clasico, between Barcelona and Real Madrid, will be played on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 (December 19 according to IST). The match has been marred with controversy due to Catalan protests. According to new reports, the two teams will travel to Camp Nou together.

El Clasico 2019: Match was postponed due to Catalonian protests

Protesters have openly threatened to halt the Clasico clash. Hence, the security of the players is of the utmost priority. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona plan to house both the teams in the same hotel. However, the two teams are not expected to come across in the common areas of the Sofia Hotel. They will leave for the stadium at the same time in two separate buses.

El Clasico: Catalonian protesters have threatened to protest on the Matchday

Barcelona and Real Madrid were originally expected to play on October 26, 2019. However, Catalonian Independence protests forced RFEF to postpone the fixture. In November, both the teams agreed with LaLiga for the fixture to be played on December 18. Reports in Britain had suggested that the Catalan protest group 'Democratic Tsunami' are planning to protest during the game. They have also threatened to block the streets leading to the stadium with more than 20,000 people expected to participate in the protest. Democratic Tsunami have been advocating for the independence of Catalonia and have targetted El Clasico as a major platform to voice their protests.

El Clasico: Barcelona are leading in LaLiga

Barcelona are leading in the LaLiga points table with 35 points. Real Madrid have the same number of points and they are placed second in the table. The LaLiga leaders drew against Real Sociedad in their recent clash with both sides scoring two past each other. Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez scored for Barcelona to salvage a point for their side. Real Madrid, on the other hand, drew against Valencia with strikes from Carlos Soler and Karim Benzema for their respective teams.

