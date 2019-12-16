El Clasico: Antoine Griezmann Opens Up On Fulfilling His Maiden Clasico Dream With Barca

El Clasico - the battle between two Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 (December 19 according to IST). The match was postponed from its earlier fixture of October 26, 2019 due to protests in Spain. Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann has commented on the match recently.

Antoine Griezmann will play his first El Clasico for Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann will play his maiden Clasico after securing a move to LaLiga champions Barcelona last summer. On being quizzed about his excitement for his first Clasico, Griezmann confirmed that he was very happy and eager about the fixture. It would be an incredible day for the Frenchman and he hoped that he would get there in the best form and have a great game. On being asked if he was nervous as this would be his first Clasico, Griezmann stated that he will try to be calm and will prepare for it well.

El Clasico was postponed due to Catalonian protests

Barcelona and Real Madrid were originally expected to clash on October 26, 2019, but protests related to the Catalonian Independence compelled RFEF to postpone the game. In November, both the teams agreed with LaLiga for the fixture to be played on December 18. Reports in Britain had suggested that the Catalan protest group 'Democratic Tsunami' are planning a major protest during the game. They have also threatened to block the streets leading to Camp Nou with more than 20,000 people expected to protest. Democratic Tsunami have been advocating for the independence of Catalonia and have targetted El Clasico as a major platform to voice their protests.

Barcelona are currently top of LaLiga points table

Antoine Griezmann has scored seven goals along with four assists to his credit. His side are leading in the LaLiga points table with 35 points. Real Madrid have the same number of points and they are placed second in the table. Barcelona drew against Real Sociedad in their recent LaLiga clash with both sides scoring two past each other. Griezmann and Luis Suarez scored for Barcelona to salvage a point for their side. Real Madrid, on the other hand, drew against Valencia with strikes from Carlos Soler and Karim Benzema for their respective teams.

