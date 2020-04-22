Barcelona Agree Fee For Philippe Coutinho Sale, Midfielder Likely To Join Chelsea: Report

Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho is reportedly set to mark his return to the Premier League next season. The Brazilian international joined the Bundesliga giants last summer on a season-long loan from Spanish giants Barcelona, where he was deemed excess to requirements by then club manager Ernesto Valverde.

Philippe Coutinho transfer: Brazilian international looks for Premier League return

It has been reported that Philippe Coutinho is set to return to the Premier League with Chelsea. Coutinho earlier starred for Liverpool and joined Barcelona in January 2018 to fill the void created by the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, he failed to replicate his Liverpool form for the Catalan giants and was soon offloaded on a season-long loan to Bayern Munich.

Philippe Coutinho transfer: Talks between Barcelona, Chelsea begin

It is reported that Barcelona and Chelsea have begun talks for the Philippe Coutinho transfer to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea first approached Barcelona after Bayern Munich revealed that they will not exercise the option to buy the player at the end of the season due to the hefty price tag of €120 million ($130 million) slapped on Coutinho by the Catalan giants.

Philippe Coutinho transfer: Barcelona look to sell for €120 million

It is reported that Frank Lampard-led Chelsea are working on a squad overhaul from next season. The Stamford Bridge outfit are looking to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League while also targeting a Champions League berth. However, reports suggest that the Philippe Coutinho transfer talks will not be easy. The player joined Barcelona for a reported fee of €142 million and the club are looking to recoup at least €90 million ($97 million) for the Brazilian.

