Harry Kane Should Sign For Manchester United, Insists Dimitar Berbatov

Dimitar Berbatov has insisted that Harry Kane should join Manchester United from Tottenham as he did back in 2008. Dimitar Berbatov believes that joining Manchester United will help Harry Kane uplift his career and increase his chances of winning a trophy. Dimitar Berbatov's statement came after rumours of Harry Kane joining Manchester United in the summer began to surface. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly wants to bring Manchester United's 'giant' status back and Harry Kane could help their cause to quite an extent.

Kane to Man United: England's frontman in search of a trophy

During an Instagram Live session, Harry Kane stated that he will not 'stay at Tottenham just for the sake of it'. Harry Kane's statement gave life to the rumours of him leaving the club. Harry Kane has been in prolific form for Tottenham since being handed a run in the first team by former manager Mauricio Pochettino. However, the 26-year-old Tottenham skipper is yet to win a major trophy while playing for Spurs. Dimitar Berbatov joined Manchester United for the same reason and went on to win two Premier League trophies while playing under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Kane to Man United: Dimitar Berbatov's views on a potential Harry Kane transfer

In an interview with the BBC, Dimitar Berbatov stated that he knew he would make Tottenham fans unhappy with his decision to join Manchester United but that was the final step for him. Berbatov said that he was following his own path as he knew that an opportunity like that would never come again.

"This is how it is in football. Sometimes you need to make tough decisions. The same situation is happening with Harry Kane at the moment, the exact same. He's in the same situation as I was in as he has started asking questions and maybe his head is not in the right place," said Dimitar Berbatov.

