Barcelona Look To Sell 9 Players To The Premier League To Fund Neymar Transfer: Report

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly decided to sell off nine players to Premier League clubs in a bid to fund their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Neymar. Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona since his famous transfer to the French giants in 2017. Interestingly, earlier this week, there were reports in France claiming that Neymar has agreed to accept a massive pay cut in a bid to force a move back to Camp Nou.

Neymar transfer: Barcelona suffer heavy financial losses due to coronavirus lockdown

According to Mirror, Barcelona are desperate to sign Neymar this summer. However, the club have suffered heavy financial losses courtesy of the lockdown that has ensued due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. This has compelled Barcelona to sell off several players of the first-team squad, with a report suggesting that the club might even loan or sell Antoine Griezmann to fund the Neymar transfer.

Neymar transfer: Only three players immune

Earlier reports suggested that Barcelona are looking to revamp their squad this summer. Only three players are considered as exceptions to the overhaul. These include Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, midfielder Frenkie de Jong and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. A recent report also supports the earlier claim of a squad overhaul.

Neymar transfer: Chelsea, Man United interested in Antoine Griezmann

It is reported that Barcelona are looking to extract maximum revenue with the sale of striker Antoine Griezmann. The French World Cup winner moved to Barcelona only last summer from Atletico Madrid. However, the report claims that Premier League giants such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton have been put on alert with the Catalan giants looking to sell the former Atletico Madrid star.

Neymar transfer: Swap deal with PSG?

Earlier last month, there was speculation that Barcelona and PSG could agree to a swap deal involving Neymar and Antoine Griezmann. The two clubs reportedly understand the scale of financial losses they have suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic and could move forward with the deal, with many claiming that the transfer market will be the most affected this summer.

