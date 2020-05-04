Kylian Mbappe Set To Be Paid £600,000 A Week By PSG To Keep Madrid Interest Away: Reports

As per reports, Real Madrid and Florentino Perez are ready to wait a couple of years to sign Kylian Mbappe once he becomes a free agent. Kylian Mbappe's contract with PSG will expire in 2022 and that's when Real Madrid are reportedly looking to make their move to nab their next 'Galactico'. There have been reports that Florentino Perez has penned downed a plan on how the Spanish giants will approach the French star in the coming years. The strategy is quite similar to that they used while signing Eden Hazard from Chelsea. However, PSG are not ready to back down yet as the Parisians are set to make Kylian Mbappe an offer he will be hard-pressed to refuse.

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid: PSG to offer Mbappe a huge hike in salary

According to L'Equipe, PSG are ready to offer Kylian Mbappe a £600,000-a-week deal while convincing him to sign a contract extension. If the deal goes through, it will see Mbappe match the salary bracket with Ligue 1's highest-paid player, Neymar Jr. Kylian Mbappe's salary is currently half of what Neymar earns and PSG are ready to do everything in their will to stop their star striker from leaving the club. It is also reported that Kylian Mbappe is happy staying in France and the upgrade in salary could be a huge factor for him to change his mind.

Mbappe transfer: Zinedine Zidane wants the young French forward at the Bernabeu

Kylian Mbappe earlier admitted to being a fan of Zinedine Zidane fan in his younger days. Zinedine Zidane could, therefore, play a big role in Real Madrid's quest to sign the youngster. If Zidane extends his contract with Los Blancos, Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid could inch close, making him next in the line of 'Galacticos' to walk through the door at the Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe is missing his team

