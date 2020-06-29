Barcelona Believe Pep Guardiola Will Return To Camp Nou If CAS Upholds Man City's UCL Ban

Pep Guardiola is touted as the architect of the golden generation of Barcelona that boasted the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Carles Puyol and Lionel Messi. The Catalan giants turned into serial winners under the Spanish tactician during his four-season stint at Camp Nou. Eight years after his departure, Barcelona are reportedly holding out hope to have Guardiola on the sidelines, a dream they believe could materialise this summer.

Pep Guardiola yet to extend Man City contract

Guardiola has a year left on his contract with Premier League heavyweights Man City. The Cityzens have been in a state of turmoil after UEFA imposed a two-season Champions League ban on the club. The ban was handed after UEFA found that the club had violated UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. The club has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to overturn the decision.

🎙We have two competitions we can win. We made the first step today and we are delighted to be going back to London for the semi-final.

🎙Podemos ganar dos títulos más. Hoy dimos el primer paso y estamos felices de volver a Londres para disputar las semifinales.#FACup #ManCity pic.twitter.com/kP2FFWDpMY — PepTeam (@PepTeam) June 28, 2020

Reports suggest that CAS' judgement will likely be pronounced by mid-July. This, as reports claims, is touted as the major reason for Guardiola being unwilling to pen down a contract extension with Man City. As the coach of Barcelona, Guardiola won two Champions League titles.

Barcelona monitoring Pep Guardiola's situation

The likes of Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva have already hinted they might depart the club if Man City's ban is upheld. Guardiola could follow suit and look for a challenge elsewhere, although Barcelona remain the top destination. Reports suggest that Barcelona have been keeping close tabs on the Spaniard's situation at Man City and may swoop in for the manager if CAS upholds UEFA's decision.

Pep Guardiola could join Barcelona after CAS decision

Barcelona have been struggling this term with former Real Betis boss Quique Setien replacing Ernesto Valverde mid-season. The club's all-time leading goalscorer Lionel Messi is reportedly unhappy with the Barcelona coach, with earlier reports claiming that the players are left confused with the boss' methods. The Catalans also blew away their lead in LaLiga to Real Madrid, with Los Blancos now leading with a two-point advantage. It thus appears that CAS' decision against Man City and Barcelona's poor form this season might lead to a reunion with Guardiola.

