Pep Guardiola Aware David Silva Deserves Proper Farewell, Claims Man City Are Making Plans

Man City manager Pep Guardiola announced on Tuesday that Spanish playmaker David Silva will stay with Manchester City until the end of the season. The Man City icon is set to extend his stay at the club for the rest of the truncated season. Speaking to the press ahead of the Manchester City vs Arsenal game, Pep Guardiola said that while David Silva will finish the last few games without fans, he hopes the club could organise a proper farewell for him in front of fans in the future. The statements made by Pep Guardiola put an end to the speculation surrounding David Silva’s career. The Spanish midfielder’s contract was due to expire at the end of June and the man known as 'El Mago' - the magician - will now leave the club after pulling the strings in the Man City midfield since 2010.

The 34-year-old club captain would have been ineligible for the Premier League restart if he had not signed a new deal. With David Silva revealing that this will be his last season with the club after being part of Man City side for 10 years, fans feared that they had already seen the end of David Silva's Man City career. However, with the Premier League restart set to go through this week after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Man City fans will be able to see David Silva feature in a few more games. While the Premier League may be considerably out of their reach, Man City still have FA Cup and Champions League glory to fight for this season.

Big farewell for David Silva soon: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola also said that he hopes a big farewell can be organised for David Silva, stating that big clubs become incredible clubs when they make gestures to incredible players who have been here more than a decade. Guardiola was quoted as saying, “The situation is what it is, no one wants it, David especially.” Referencing Man City legends like Vincent Kompany, Joe Hart and Yaya Toure, Pep Guardiola said that the club will make an agreement with David Silva, with an aim to bring him back later so that fans can pay a fitting tribute to the club legend.

Great job guys!! Another one and that makes 5 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/yumYmzsRxQ — David Silva (@21LVA) March 1, 2020

David Silva’s Man City career has been a decorated one. Having joined Manchester City from Valencia from 2010, he has gone on to win several trophies with the club. His trophy cabinet includes four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the five League Cup titles. With the Premier League set to return on June 17, Manchester City vs Arsenal will be among the first games to be played upon the Premier League restart, since this was a fixture in hand. The Manchester City vs Arsenal game will kickoff on June 17, Wednesday night (Thursday morning 12:45 AM IST).

Image Courtesy: PremierLeague.com