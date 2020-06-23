Sergio Aguero Out For Rest Of The Season? Pep Guardiola Worried Over Striker's Injury

Man City boss fears that the Sergio Aguero injury sustained during the Man City vs Burnley clash on Monday could see the Argentine out of action for the remainder of the season. Sergio Aguero limped off the pitch just before half-time following a clash with Burnley's Ben Mee, which resulted in a penalty. Amid the 5-0 thrashing of Burnley, Pep Guardiola's concern revolved around the Sergio Aguero injury which, Guardiola claimed, 'does not look good'. Pep Guardiola then hinted that his prolific goalscorer might miss the rest of the season, potentially ruling Aguero out of the end-of-season Champions League proceedings in Lisbon.

Man City vs Burnley: Sergio Aguero injury

The unfortunate Sergio Aguero injury took place just prior to the half-time whistle when Aguero challenged for the ball with Burnley defender Ben Mee. Mee appeared to catch Sergio Aguero on the outside of his right ankle but the 32-year-old landed strongly on his left side which potentially did some damage to his left knee. Sergio Aguero was carrying a slight niggle in his left knee ever since returning to training from the lockdown last month and will undergo tests on Tuesday to assess the extent of the damage. Aguero was replaced by Gabriel Jesus before half-time.

Man City vs Burnley: Pep Guardiola issues Sergio Aguero injury update

While speaking to reporters after the game, Pep Guardiola revealed his fear of Sergio Aguero missing the remainder of the 2019-20 season including the potential end-of-season Champions League games in the Portuguese capital. Guardiola ruled Sergio Aguero out for the next few weeks indicating that he would 'definitely not feature' in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final against Newcastle United which will also mean that Aguero will miss the Premier League clash against Chelsea on Thursday. "He felt something that doesn't look good for this season," added Pep Guardiola, who still remains hopeful of some good news from the doctors at the club. The Premier League season concludes on July 26 and Man City face Real Madrid in their second-leg Champions League last 16 UCL clash less than a fortnight later.

PEP (on Aguero) 💬 It doesn't look good. He felt something in the knee.



We will see tomorrow. We will see what he has. He will struggle in the last month. He has some pain in his knee



We will see. The doctor said tomorrow is the next test but it doesn't look good.



🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/v6kDFlgVwY — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 22, 2020

Man City vs Burnley: Burnley White Lives Matter Flag

Just after kick-off, an aircraft circled over the Etihad with a banner reading 'White Lives Matter Burnley'. Clarets captain Ben Mee admitted that he was 'embarrassed' and 'ashamed' at the airplane that flew over the stadium. Burnley manager Sean Dyche labelled the situation as 'totally unacceptable' while the club also released a statement 'condemning the actions of those responsible for the offensive banner'.

REACTION | "It's clearly unacceptable."



Sean Dyche, the players and Burnley Football Club strongly condemn the actions of those responsible for the aircraft and offensive banner that flew over The Etihad Stadium this evening.



WATCH MORE ➡️ https://t.co/xDATQMw2KO pic.twitter.com/b9QalFTcT8 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) June 22, 2020

Image Credits - AP