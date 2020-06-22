Replacing Bayern-bound Leroy Sane Not The Top Priority For Man City Boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has reportedly agreed to join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this summer. Ahead of the game against Arsenal, Pep Guardiola revealed that Sane refused to extend his contract at the Etihad, fueling the Leroy Sane transfer rumours over the weekend. While Sane has been devastating on the left wing for Man City whenever called upon, replacing Sane is reportedly not a priority for Guardiola.

Leroy Sane transfer: Pep Guardiola speaks on winger's move

PEP 💬 We have enough good players up front. Gabriel can play on the left, Foden can play on the left. We have Raheem.



Most of them are in good condition, like Phil, Riyad and Raheem. They can play quite regularly for a long time. They are so stable in terms of injuries. pic.twitter.com/YAzAQ1BRbC — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 21, 2020

While speaking to Man City's official website, Pep Guardiola stated that he feels the club's transfer spree will likely be hit severely by the pandemic and the financial losses that the clubs have accrued in the process. Guardiola claimed that replacing Leroy Sane will not be a priority for him even if the Germany international does agree to return to his homeland to play for Bayern Munich. Previous reports stated that the player has already agreed to personal terms with the Bundesliga champions, although his contract with Man City runs until 2021.

Leroy Sane transfer: Pep Guardiola predicts passive transfer window

Pep Guardiola said that he is well aware of the fact that the upcoming summer transfer window is unlikely to see any hefty signings because almost every club in Europe has suffered heavy financial losses. Moreover, their major source of income has been hampered, with the remaining games being played behind closed doors. Guardiola added that he doesn't expect the club chiefs to open their cheque books this summer.

Leroy Sane transfer news: Pep Guardiola has options to replace German winger

Pep Guardiola was quizzed about his thoughts on the rumoured Leroy Sane transfer. The Man City boss asserted that Sane was still a Man City player and he isn't aware if he will leave the club this summer. He, however, stated that City have some amazing players to replace the Bayern-bound winger, mentioning the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden.

Amid the transfer uncertainty, Pep Guardiola's side are also awaiting a decision on the two-year Champions League ban. The matter is currently in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Man City were handed a two-season ban for violating Financial Fair Play regulations (FFP). The CAS decision is likely to be announced by mid-July.

Man City vs Burnley to be played on Monday

Man City humiliated Arsenal 3-0 in their first Premier League game since the lockdown. The defending Premier League champions occupy the second spot on the Premier League table with 60 points, although it is nigh impossible for Pep Guardiola's side to catch up to Liverpool. who lead with 83 points. Next up, Pep Guardiola is set to oversee the Man City vs Burnley clash on Monday (Tuesday according to IST).

Image courtesy: Man City Twitter, Sane Twitter