Barcelona's Reported £85 MILLION Bid For Richarlison Rejected By Everton; Fans Are Stunned

The January transfer window deadline is fast approaching. The latest transfer rumours suggest that LaLiga giants Barcelona lodged a massive £85 million bid for Everton stalwart Richarlison, only for the Merseyside club to reject it. Richarlison is not the first Brazilian to come under Barcelona’s radar, with the Catalan side also chasing Chelsea’s No. 10 Willian.

Barcelona transfer news: Everton reject £85 million bid for Richarlison

According to a report in Sky Sports, Richarlison is a long-standing target for Barcelona's sporting director Eric Abidal. He had queried about the Brazilian’s availability in August only to see his advances knocked down. The former Barcelona defender believes Richarlison would complement Luis Suarez. However, signing Richarlison with just a few days left in the January window would be difficult for Barcelona. The Brazilian winger signed a new five-year contract in December.

Barcelona transfer news: Richarlison - a potential replacement for Suarez?

Barcelona are currently three points behind LaLiga leaders Real Madrid and are chasing a deal to sign a striker to strengthen their squad after an injury to Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan was ruled out for four months following a knee surgery earlier in January. Richarlison joined Everton for £40 million from Watford back in July 2018. He has scored 24 goals in 60 appearances, including 10 in 27 games so far this season.

Barcelona transfer news: Fans react to Barcelona's rejected bid for Richarlison

Fans were bemused at Barcelona’s surprising bid for Richarlison considering how Philippe Coutinho’s £142 million transfer worked out. While Richarlison is versatile, there is a certain belief amongst fans that his presence would hamper the development of teenage star Ansu Fati. Many fans were bewildered that Everton rejected the £85 million bid. Here are some of the top fan reactions.

Barcelona offering £85 million for Richarlison and Everton rejecting it...



🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/VuT8jYy5uT — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) January 30, 2020

There's plenty of disbelief in response to this. Either at the offer itself or at Everton rejecting it. Richarlison is 22, contracted for 4 and a half years, full of potential. CIES value him at €105m. Barca's offer is genuinely, strangely, too low. https://t.co/COnXUVmRRL — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) January 30, 2020

BREAKING: Everton chairman Bill Kenwright is having a medical at Everton after rejecting an £85m bid for Richarlison from Barcelona pic.twitter.com/7URLOAgGyM — Four Four Fucking Two 🔞 (@4_4_fucking_two) January 29, 2020

Barcelona bid £85m for Richarlison



Everton reject £85m for Richarlison pic.twitter.com/pZtCXa8xiR — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) January 29, 2020