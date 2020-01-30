The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Barcelona's Reported £85 MILLION Bid For Richarlison Rejected By Everton; Fans Are Stunned

Football News

LaLiga giants Barcelona had reportedly made a whopping £85 million bid for Everton winger Richarlison, only for the Merseyside club to reject their advances.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Barcelona

The January transfer window deadline is fast approaching. The latest transfer rumours suggest that LaLiga giants Barcelona lodged a massive £85 million bid for Everton stalwart Richarlison, only for the Merseyside club to reject it. Richarlison is not the first Brazilian to come under Barcelona’s radar, with the Catalan side also chasing Chelsea’s No. 10 Willian.

Also Read: Manchester City Hold Off Manchester United To Reach League Cup Final

Barcelona transfer news: Everton reject £85 million bid for Richarlison

According to a report in Sky Sports, Richarlison is a long-standing target for Barcelona's sporting director Eric Abidal. He had queried about the Brazilian’s availability in August only to see his advances knocked down. The former Barcelona defender believes Richarlison would complement Luis Suarez. However, signing Richarlison with just a few days left in the January window would be difficult for Barcelona. The Brazilian winger signed a new five-year contract in December.

Also Read: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Rants At Jesse Lingard Before Substituting Him At Etihad; Watch Video

Barcelona transfer news: Richarlison - a potential replacement for Suarez?

Barcelona are currently three points behind LaLiga leaders Real Madrid and are chasing a deal to sign a striker to strengthen their squad after an injury to Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan was ruled out for four months following a knee surgery earlier in January. Richarlison joined Everton for £40 million from Watford back in July 2018. He has scored 24 goals in 60 appearances, including 10 in 27 games so far this season.

Also Read: Madrid Thrash Zaragoza To Make Copa Del Rey Quarter-finals

Barcelona transfer news: Fans react to Barcelona's rejected bid for Richarlison

Fans were bemused at Barcelona’s surprising bid for Richarlison considering how Philippe Coutinho’s £142 million transfer worked out. While Richarlison is versatile, there is a certain belief amongst fans that his presence would hamper the development of teenage star Ansu Fati. Many fans were bewildered that Everton rejected the £85 million bid. Here are some of the top fan reactions.

Also Read: Giovanni Lo Celso Transfer: How Spurs And Real Betis Combined To Trick PSG Out Of Millions

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON BJP'S CLAIMS
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
TEJ PRATAP YADAV INVITES KISHOR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA