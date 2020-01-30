Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Rants At Jesse Lingard Before Substituting Him At Etihad; Watch Video

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard displayed a poor performance against Manchester City in the second leg of the Football League Cup on Wednesday (Thursday morning IST). During one such moment of the game, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed his anguish at the player for underperforming on the field.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Alexis Sanchez will return to Manchester United this summer

Man City vs Man Utd highlights: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rants at Jesse Lingard

"Lose the ball one more time and you're fuc*ing off" pic.twitter.com/xFnAT2wqRU — Pogbaology (@Pogbaology) January 29, 2020

In the 58th minute of the match, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seen ranting at Jesse Lingard. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Solskjaer is seen warning Lingard not to lose the ball any more. The manager is heard shouting, “Jesse, lose the ball one more time and you’re f****** off! c’mon.” And the Norwegian international stood true to his words when he decided to bring off Lingard to introduce Andres Pereira into the game just two minutes after the warning.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slams Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal, affirms faith in the club

Man City vs Man Utd highlights: Jesse Lingard has been under-performing since the past two seasons

Jesse Lingard has been under intense criticism for his lacklustre performance in the past two years. The player had gone goalless in the English Premier League until he broke his goal-drought when he scored against Tranmere in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Man City vs Man Utd highlights: Nemanja Matic scores the only goal of the match

Manchester United took an early lead into the game when midfielder Nemanja Matic converted from a free-kick, which was in fact won by Jesse Lingard. Although United won the game with a 1-0 scoreline, they failed to knock out Manchester City from the competition, courtesy of the 3-2 aggregate score.

Also Read | Jesse Lingard scores after 366 days, Man Utd fans react to end of goal drought

Manchester United will next play against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United have endured a difficult campaign this season. The Red Devils are struggling to make it to the top four of the Premier League. Solskjaer’s side are currently placed fifth on the Premier League points table, six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea. They have lost three of their last five matches and will next play against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Premier League.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer learned managerial skills by playing popular game Football Manager