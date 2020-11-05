Barcelona Boss Koeman Faces 12-game Ban Following VAR Criticism After El Clasico Defeat

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman's struggles in his debut season at Camp Nou seem to have no end. Although his side bagged a victory against Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday, maintaining their perfect record in the Champions League, the boss might be facing disciplinary action for his past comments on the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during the El Clasico defeat.

Also Read | I wouldn't take Koeman, not even as a kit man: Real Betis' Joaquin SLAMS Barcelona boss

Barcelona VAR criticism to see Koeman banned?

Barcelona were humiliated by Real Madrid in the El Clasico clash that was played on October 24. The game saw Sergio Ramos net from the penalty spot after a VAR check suggested handball from Clement Lenglet. But the decision did not go down well with Koeman.

We did not deserve to lose the game yesterday. A controversial penalty decision, decisive in the final result. We will continue along this path. 💪🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/ueriG2Huyc — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) October 25, 2020

The former Netherlands national team manager questioned VAR's efficacy. Koeman controversially claimed that the technology has always worked against Barcelona since its introduction in the LaLiga. He also took to Twitter to state that the VAR decision played the deciding factor in helping Los Blancos seal the victory at Camp Nou.

Also Read | Barcelona suffer poorest start to LaLiga season in 50 years under Ronald Koeman?

Barcelona VAR criticism lands club in trouble

Koeman's comments on VAR has landed him in a major controversy. According to the new regulations under the RFEF disciplinary code, the Dutch tactician could be handed a ban which could be extended between two to 12 games. Besides, he could also be compelled to pay a fine in the range of €600 and €3,000.

According to Spanish media publication AS, the proceedings against the manager could last three to four weeks. The relevant authority will follow the criteria that were set out while dealing with Manuel Pellegrini. The Real Betis manager had also criticised the VAR technology.

Also Read | Koeman on Bartomeu resignation: "I cannot say I was surprised"

Barcelona struggle in the LaLiga

Apar from Koeman, disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against Xavi Vilajoana, a key member of Josep Maria Bartomeu's board. Vilajoana had described the El Clasico clash as a 'scandal' further using cuss words against Juan Martínez Munuera, the match referee who officiated the Barcelona vs Real Madrid game.

Besides the Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash, the Camp Nou outfit have endured to their worst possible start since 2002. The Catalan giants have bagged eight points in six LaLiga games, while leaders Real Sociedad have racked up 17 points, albeit playing two games more than Barcelona.

Also Read | Barcelona boss Koeman pins blame on VAR after humiliating El Clasico defeat vs Real Madrid

Image courtesy: Ronald Koeman Twitter