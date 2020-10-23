Pique SLAMS Barcelona Over Messi Transfer Saga, Insists Team Are Together Against Pay Cut

The crisis between the Barcelona board of directors and first-team players seem to deepen with every passing day. Players have stood united against the club's proposal to impose a second round of Barcelona pay cut amid mounting losses on the club's finance. Amid reports of a scathing letter to the club from the captains, defender Gerard Pique has slammed the board for their irresponsible handling of the Lionel Messi transfer saga, besides also stating that the players are united at the moment.

Pique confronted Bartomeu on I3 Ventures scandal

The Messi transfer saga wasn't the only conflict that shook the Camp Nou outfit. Barcelona were rocked by the I3 Ventures scandal, under which Jaume Masferrer, one of the directors at the club, allegedly led a social media project to portray senior members of the team in the bad light.

Speaking to La Vanguardia, Pique reveals that he confronted club president Josep Maria Bartomeu about the scandal, but he was shocked that Masferrer wasn't sacked despite the scandal reports. The president claims to be unaware of the scandal, according to the Barcelona vice-captain.

Pique slams board for mishandling of Messi transfer saga

Messi was on the verge of an exit in the summer citing the club's poor leadership as the major reason for the same. Ultimately, Barcelona forced the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to fulfil his contractual obligations and he decided to spend his final season at the club. But Pique, who is fondly called El Presidente by the fans, or the future club president, has differing views.

The former Manchester United defender insists he would have acted differently. He reveals he urged the club captain to continue for another season, in the hope that the club hierarchy will undergo a massive change until then. Interestingly, a vote of no-confidence motion has been initiated against Bartomeu, which might bring an end to his tenure prematurely.

No dressing room feud, insists Pique

Pique extended his contract with the club until 2024 only on Tuesday, agreeing to a 50 per cent pay cut as well. Bartomeu expects every player to agree to a pay cut to help improve the Barcelona finances. There were reports that a dressing room feud took place after Pique's contract extension. But the defender insists the entire team is together against the Barcelona pay cut proposal and will oppose it completely.

