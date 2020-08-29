Barcelona Boss Ronald Koeman SLAMMED By Manuel Pellegrini For Luis Suarez Treatment

Newly-appointed Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has not received the warmest of welcomes to the LaLiga club. The former Dutch national team manager has been preparing to rebuild the Barcelona squad and might ask several players to leave in the process. Koeman has also informed striker Luis Suarez that he is no longer in his plans and his contract will be terminated soon. However, the manager's approach hasn't gone down well with former Real Madrid and Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Disrespectful for Luis Suarez: Manuel Pellegrini on Ronald Koeman's phone call

According to reports in Spain, Ronald Koeman informed Luis Suarez that he does not count on him for the next season, over a phone call. It was also reported that his contract will soon be terminated, with the player already in talks with other clubs in Europe as well as in the USA. Manuel Pellegrini, however, believes that Koeman's behaviour was disrespectful towards the Uruguayan striker.

Manuel Pellegrini, who currently manages Real Betis, while speaking to ESPN, claimed that a coach must have a conviction to speak with his players directly and not over the phone. Pellegrini insists that he too has taken tough decisions during his managerial career, but informing a player about his future over a phone call suggests lack of respect.

Luis Suarez transfer to MLS?

Since the phone call revelation, the Luis Suarez transfer talks have been on the rise. However, the rumours haven't gone down well with the 33-year-old Barcelona striker, who took to Instagram to state, "There are people using my name and saying things about me, people that I've had nothing to do within years. I'll speak for myself when that time comes about." Meanwhile, the Luis Suarez transfer reports link Suarez with a move to either of Ajax or the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Lionel Messi news: Talisman hopes for settlement

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has insisted that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is in no mood to continue with the Camp Nou outfit. The player expects to reach an amicable settlement with Barcelona, although club president Josep Maria Bartomeu is against any move. The Barcelona president does not want to be remembered as the executive who let Messi leave the Camp Nou. Therefore, he still maintains that any team that wishes to sign the Argentina international should pay his €700 million release clause in its entirety.

Image courtesy: Luis Suarez/Ronald Koeman Twitter