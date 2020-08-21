Lionel Messi Informs Ronald Koeman Of 'serious Doubts' About Staying At Barcelona

The chaos at Barcelona seems to have no end despite the sacking of manager Quique Setien after the humiliating exit from the Champions League. Lionel Messi transfer talks have begun doing the rounds, casting doubt over his immediate future at the Camp Nou. The Argentine icon reportedly met newly appointed manager Ronald Koeman on Thursday but is not sold on his immediate future at the club.

Lionel Messi discusses Barcelona future with Ronald Koeman

Lionel Messi cut short his holiday to meet Koeman on Thursday. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was on holiday with his family in the Pyrenees mountains, north of Barcelona where he owns a house. The outcome of the meet with the new manager has been revealed by Catalan radio outlet RAC1.

According to RAC1, Lionel Messi has told Ronald Koeman that sees himself closer to leaving Barcelona rather than continue for long. At the same time, the Argentine also acknowledged the difficulties he might face if he decides to leave the club this window, well aware of his contractual situation. Messi's contract binds him with the club until the end of next season.

Barcelona yet to comment on Lionel Messi-Ronald Koeman meet

Meanwhile, Barcelona have refused to comment on the meeting between Lionel Messi and Ronald Koeman. The club, instead, has only confirmed that the new project under the former Netherlands manager will be led by the Catalans' all-time top goalscorer. However, Messi is yet to overcome the humiliation that came with the defeat against Bayern Munich.

Ronald Koeman, who replaced Quique Setien, agreed to a two-year contract with Barcelona on Wednesday. Speaking during his presentation, Koeman admitted that he faces a daunting task in ensuring Messi stays at the club. However, the Barcelona captain has seemingly lost faith in club president Josep Bartomeu as well as the board.

Lionel Messi transfer to Man City on the cards?

With the recent minutes of the meeting revealed, Manchester City might look to move in and take advantage of the situation. Although Pep Guardiola has constantly maintained that Lionel Messi should finish his career at the Camp Nou, the Spanish tactician will strive hard to facilitate his transfer to the Etihad if he demands an exit. Meanwhile, the future of Luis Suarez hangs in the balance, with Lyon's Memphis Depay considered as one of the key targets this transfer window.

Image courtesy: AP/FCBarcelona.com