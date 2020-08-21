Ronald Koeman Wants Lyon Forward Memphis Depay To Replace Luis Suarez At Barcelona

With the change of guard from Quique Setien to Ronald Koeman, there appears to be a summer of upheaval on the horizon for Barcelona. Several changes are expected in the squad ahead of next season, with the new manager having submitted his transfer wishlist for the window to the Barcelona board. Meanwhile, the club is also reeling under pressure from the Lionel Messi transfer reports that have grown in intensity and number since that Champions League mauling.

Also Read | Lionel Messi informs Ronald Koeman of 'serious doubts' about staying at Barcelona

Rumours of Memphis Depay transfer to Barcelona: Ronald Koeman wants Lyon star

According to Catalan radio outlet RAC1, Ronald Koeman's wishlist includes Lyon striker and fellow Dutchman Memphis Depay. Mundo Deportivo has also reported on the Memphis Depay transfer to the Camp Nou links with the new boss keen on bolstering the ageing Barcelona attack. The Lyon striker could come at a cost of €55 million ($65 million), having netted 15 times across all competitions the past season, while also registering two assists.

Also Read | Barcelona transfer news: Van de Beek, Memphis Depay and Michael Keane on Ronald Koeman's wishlist

Luis Suarez to leave Barcelona to facilitate Memphis Depay transfer?

However, Depay's arrival could cast doubts on the future of other attacking players. The manager, during his presentation, did not respond to queries if Luis Suarez will continue under his management. The Uruguayan has reportedly been offered an opportunity to return to Ajax and a deal could materialise if Barcelona deem the offer suitable. The striker has endured to a difficult time at the Camp Nou during the past couple of seasons, largely due to injury concerns. Meanwhile, some reports also suggest interest from Manchester United in signing the former Liverpool forward, though these are rather farfetched.

Also Read | Lionel Messi cuts holiday short especially to meet new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman's wishlist includes Van de Beek, Wijnaldum

Besides the Memphis Depay transfer, Ronald Koeman is also keen on roping in Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek. The midfielder, who was once closely linked with a move to either of Real Madrid or Manchester United, suddenly finds himself wanted by Barcelona, becoming the second prospective Dutchman on the manager's wishlist.

Ronald Koeman has also enquired about Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum, along with Everton defender Michael Keane, according to reports in Spain. It is thus clear that the manager is keen on strengthening every aspect of the Barcelona squad to avoid going trophyless in his debut season.

Also Read | Barcelona presidential candidate plans to sack Ronald Koeman in 2021 and appoint Xavi

Image courtesy: OnsOranje Twitter